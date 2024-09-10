Why Chelsea’s sporting directors recently wrote an 18-page report that Todd Boehly vetoed

Well this story is just turning out to be one big drama now isn’t it? Everyone is putting their reports out on this one now and it’s just the last thing Chelsea need.

We haven’t even got things right on the pitch yet and already there is chaos at the very top of the club and major disagreements and stories suggesting changes could come, more changes. As if we haven’t had enough already.

It appears to be a real situation of Todd Boehly vs Behdad Eghbali and Clearlake Capital right now at the club, and the media are having an absolute field day with it all as expected. Feed the animals and they will feast.

Nobody knows what is going to happen with this one, but it seems that Boehly has been disagreeing with many things that have happened recently, one of which was sacking Mauricio Pochettino.

An 18-page report

The report says sources at Chelsea have told The Times that Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, delivered an 18-page report detailing why Pochettino needed to be replaced after 10 months in charge, only for Boehly to try veteo the decision.

OF course, the decision was not vetoed in the end and it seems that the directors and Clearlake got their way in this one. There’s so much more to this story as well it seems. Strap in.