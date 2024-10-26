Why Bologna-Milan is not being played in Serie A today

It will be a relatively quiet day of Serie A fixtures on Saturday, as the game between Bologna and Milan originally scheduled to kick-off at 17.00 BST at the Dall’Ara was officially postponed on Friday due to recent flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region.

Recent flooding and further warnings of safety risks meant that the Lega Serie A took the decision to postpone the game.

BOLOGNA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 18: Heavy rain at kick off during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Bologna FC 1909 and FC Shakhtar Donetsk at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on September 18, 2024 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The earliest possible date to carry the fixture out is in January, although Lega Serie A President Lorenzo Casini has since clarified that the game will likely take place in February, Sky Sport Italia suggest that it will either be in the midweek slot of February 4th/5th, or February 25th/26th.

More on Bologna-Milan postponement

Bologna and their CEO Claudio Fenucci felt it was the correct decision to postpone the Milan game, while Rossoneri executive Paolo Scaroni labelled the decision ‘incomprehensible’.

The clubs, along with the Lega Serie A, had reportedly explored options to play the game at a neural venue, possibly behind closed doors.

In anticipation of the game being played at an alternative venue, Milan reportedly made arrangements including hotels and travel in four different cities, namely Bologna, Como, Verona and Empoli.

However, the game was eventually called off and both Milan and Bologna will now have a game in hand for more than three months.