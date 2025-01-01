Why is Boise State wearing road uniforms at Fiesta Bowl? Broncos' white jerseys, explained

Boise State football looks to extend its historic season with its first ever College Football Playoff victory on Tuesday, in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 6 Penn State.

And it will look to do so with a traditional look.

Prior to kickoff at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the 3-seeded Broncos unveiled on X (formerly Twitter) their uniform for Tuesday night's game: the uniform they have worn for each of their Fiesta Bowl appearances: white jersey top, orange pants and blue helmet.

Broncos star running back Ashton Jeanty also enters Tuesday's Fiesta Bowl on the cusp of making NCAA history, as he needs just 132 yards to surpass Barry Sanders for the most rushing yards in a single season.

Here's what you need to know on why the Broncos are wearing their white uniforms for Tuesday's Fiesta Bowl against Penn State:

Why is Boise State wearing white uniforms at Fiesta Bowl?

Traditionally speaking, the higher seed in College Football Playoff games normally wear their home uniforms, which would be Boise State's all-blues. However, the Broncos had the right to pick which uniform they wanted to wear Tuesday vs. Penn State, which led to choosing the white uniform top, orange pants and blue helmets.

In that 2007 Fiesta Bowl game, Boise State pulled off one of the biggest upsets in college football history over No. 7 Oklahoma in overtime. The winning play came on a well-designed 2-point conversion attempt that saw running back Ian Johnson get the behind the back handoff after Jared Zabransky faked a throw to the right side.

The Broncos wore that uniform combo in each of their ensuing Fiesta Bowl berths, making for an easy uniform choice when it came to the Fiesta Bowl assignment.

"I think I’ll be fired if I say we’re not going to wear that same jersey combination, so we’re going to roll with the blue-white-orange,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson confirmed in an appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show" on Dec. 19.

Boise State Fiesta Bowl record

The Broncos are appearing in their fourth Fiesta Bowl, and the first since 2014, when they beat Arizona 38-30. Boise State and Penn State are a combined 10-0 in Fiesta Bowl appearances, with the Broncos holding a 3-0 record themselves.

The Broncos have played in that classic uniform combo each time:

2007: Boise State 43, Oklahoma 42 (OT)

2010: Boise State 17, TCU 10

2014: Boise State 38, Arizona 30

Because Boise State opted for its white uniforms, it has allowed Penn State to rock its home blue uniform as the away team.

The No. 3 Broncos (12-1) and No. 6 Penn State (12-2) will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the Orange Bowl and CFP semifinals against the winner of No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why Boise State is wearing white uniforms at Fiesta Bowl vs Penn State