Why the Bears should be one of the teams playing on Christmas

The Chicago Bears are one of the marquee franchises in the NFL despite being a laughing stock in terms of production in their history. They play in an incredible sports town that always draws the attention of the fans and media. As a result, the league should be trying to put them in front of as many eyes as possible.

Not only are they in a big market, but they are also going to be entertaining in 2024. They’re going to have Caleb Williams as their quarterback, as the plan is to take him with the first overall pick. He will be surrounded by some really good weapons in DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, D’Andre Swift and Cole Kmet.

Their defense is also going to be good led by players like Montez Sweat and Jaylon Johnson. If they have some good luck with health and everybody plays well when they are on the field, the team could be really good.

With this new-look Bears team, a lot of folks may find them interesting. That is why they should be playing one of the two games slated to be played on Christmas Day in 2024.

Folks gathered together to celebrate the holidays would be lucky to have this new Bears team on their televisions. It would be especially fun if they were playing in a very good home matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, or New England Patriots.

If they were to be the road team on Christmas, options like the Packers, San Francisco 49ers, or Houston Texans are there for them, as well. Either way, having the Bears on TV that day is a great idea. Williams needs to be in the spotlight to show the world what he can do.

If the Bears were to play in this game, that would mean their previous matchup would be on Saturday, Dec. 21 rather than Sunday, Dec. 22. The NFL views this as a short week, the same as playing on a Sunday followed by a Thursday.

Every team in the league has to do those short weeks. For the Bears, it might as well be in the spotlight like a Christmas game. We’ve seen them play on Thanksgiving over the years, and that is always fun. This would be even better.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire