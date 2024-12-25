Why Barcelona Must Act Fast to Secure £52M-Rated Chelsea Outcast Over PSG

Christopher Nkunku has attracted attention from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain amid growing speculation that his time at Chelsea could soon be over. The French forward, who joined Chelsea for £52 million in 2023, has struggled to secure a regular place in the starting lineup.

Graeme Bailey of TBR Football reports that Nkunku is expected to leave Chelsea in January, with his representatives exploring potential options. While Nkunku remains focused on earning a first-team spot, it’s clear he isn’t a central figure under manager Enzo Maresca.

The 27-year-old started Chelsea’s season opener against Manchester City but has only featured in one other Premier League match since, a game against Southampton.

Additionally, SPORT has reported that Pini Zahavi, the agent of FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and star striker Robert Lewandowski, has offered Nkunku to the Spanish side. The forward is under contract with Chelsea until 2029.

Expert weighs in on Christopher Nkunku-Barcelona rumor

Clive Rose/Getty Images

With the latest rumors linking Nkunku to a move to LaLiga, ESPN’s Sam Marsden examines Barcelona’s chances of landing the Chelsea attacker.

“Ignoring the financial problems and the recruitment difficulties, Barcelona are desperate to add bodies in attack – both short-term and long-term,” Marsden said. “Dependency on the same front three this season (Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal) has led to fatigue and, more recently, injuries.

“Someone with Christopher Nkunku’s versatility could really help in that regard. As things stand, Ferran Torres, who is only just back from injury himself, is the only experienced backup forward.

“Looking ahead to next season, Barça also need to invest in their frontline. With Lewandowski now 36, it’s no secret they need to find a way to replace his goals next summer. They also want to add width on the left.

“Nico Williams remains a target but the price could prove prohibitive. Nkunku, who shares an agent with Barça coach Hansi Flick and Lewandowski, may not be their first choice, but he could easily become the most cost-effective option available to them.”