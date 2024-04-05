Why Bachelor Runner-Up Daisy Kent Turned Down Opportunity to Be the Bachelorette

In a reveal that shocked Bachelor Nation fans, Jenn Tran was announced as the next Bachelorette in the season 28 finale

Disney/Richard Middlesworth Daisy Kent

Daisy Kent is explaining why she isn't quite ready to become the next Bachelorette.

During her recent appearance on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast, the reality star, 25, opened up about the reasons she chose to turn down the franchise's offer to become the next leading lady.

“There’s a few reasons. So, one, my health is like an aspect of it. And like, I knew as the lead, it’s a lot on you. Not only emotionally but also physically too," she explained, referring to her recent cochlear implant and her Lyme disease diagnosis.

Daisy Kent/Instagram Daisy Kent

Related: The Bachelorette: Jenn Tran Named the New Leading Lady for Season 21, Becomes First Asian-American Lead

After speaking to multiple people who've helmed their own seasons, Daisy "knew from a health point it would be a lot" and feared losing sleep and "hurting other people" through the process.

Daisy said she “talked to a lot of past leads when it was in talks with me, and I just knew from a health point it would be a lot. She admitted that “not getting enough sleep” was a concern for her and also having “hurting other people” through the process.

On March 25, The Bachelor finale took a turn when Daisy made the decision to part ways with Joey Graziadei after noticing that their dynamic had changed during their time in Mexico. With a broken heart, she walked away in a self elimination as she realized that Joey wasn’t her person after all.

John Fleenor/Disney Daisy walks away from Joey on 'The Bachelor'

Related: Bachelor Runner-Up Daisy Kent Teases What She Plans to Do With Her Season 28 Finale Dress

Though she left the reality show without having found love, Daisy revealed that she isn't closed off to finding her person but doesn't believe it's the right time to return to the show.

“It’s not that I’m not ready to date, it’s that I wasn’t ready for that specific thing," she explained. "And I think coming off the show and doing the show I didn’t realize how much of kind of a big thing it is, if that makes sense."

Story continues

After thinking "really long and hard about all of it," the Minnesota native said she felt "content" with her choice.

Disney/Jan Thijs (L) Joey and Daisy on 'The Bachelor'

Related: Bachelor's Daisy Kent Uses Cochlear Implants, Gets Advice From the Show's First Hearing Impaired Contestant (Exclusive)

“All of it wasn’t an easy decision,” she continued. “I was wondering after it got announced like how I would feel. If I would be like, ‘Oh, I wish I would have done it.’ But I’m so happy right now that I didn’t, so it feels like I know I made the right decision for me.”

“I think right now, I just want to live and be happy,” Daisy added. “I’m always going to jump at opportunities, but I think just this specific opportunity wasn’t right for me right now.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the season 28 finale of The Bachelor, Jenn Tran made history as the first Asian American Bachelorette. Though she was eliminated on week 7 of the process, the physicians assistant student will get a second chance at finding love as she begins her own journey to find love on season 21 of The Bachelorette.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.