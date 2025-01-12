Why are Arsenal wearing an all-white kit against Manchester United in the FA Cup?

Arsenal will be wearing an all-white kit against Manchester United on Sunday (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday in what is undoubtedly the pick of the FA Cup third round ties this weekend.

The two sides both have a famous history in the competition, with United the current holders and Arsenal the club who have lifted the trophy more times than anyone else

Arsenal hosted Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium last month in the Premier League and ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba.

United have improved under head coach Ruben Amorim since then, though, and claimed an impressive draw at Liverpool last weekend.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have stuttered and a draw at Brighton last weekend was followed up by a 2-0 defeat at home to Newcastle on Tuesday in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Mikel Arteta is determined to claim some silverware this season as the last major trophy he won with Arsenal was the FA Cup back in 2020. Amorim, however, wants to make his mark at Old Trafford and an FA Cup run would be a huge boost for him.

Why are Arsenal wearing an all-white kit against Manchester United?

Arsenal will not wear their usual red and white home kit against Manchester United on Sunday.

Instead, the Gunners will be wearing an all-white kit to once again mark their ‘No More Red’ campaign, which was launched in January 2022.

This is the fourth year that Arsenal have collaborated with Adidas on the campaign, which works to help keep young people safe from knife crime and youth violence.

Work has centred on investing in safe spaces to play, providing ongoing opportunities for connection and championing community role models.

To mark the fourth year of the initiative, Adidas and Arsenal brought together Zakaria Hassan, George Hobden and Amy Scanlon, who have all been recognised for the positive difference they are making in their local community, with first-team players Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Alessia Russo to discuss the impact of ‘No More Red’ in a short film.

Arsenal’s men’s side will wear the all-white kit against Manchester United on Sunday, having done so in the FA Cup in the past when they faced Nottingham Forest, Oxford and Liverpool.

The women’s side will also wear the all-white kit this weekend when they take on Bristol City in the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday.

“There’s an immense pride you feel when you pull on the No More Red shirt,” said Rice.

“Having such a special connection with our supporters in our community gives us a real understanding of the people we’re representing and the role we can have as players in raising awareness around issues such as youth crime and violence.

“Their stories give us inspiration which fuels our performances. Our community drives us forward, and we win together.”