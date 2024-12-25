Why Arsenal aren't playing on Boxing Day: Amazon's scheduling explained

Arsenal have been granted the luxury of having Boxing Day off.

The Gunners, who beat Crystal Palace 5-1 last time out, instead host Ipswich on Friday December 27.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain in the hunt for the Premier League title but will know there is little margin for another slip-up, given the searing pace leaders Liverpool are setting at the top of the table.

Arsenal will no doubt be strong favourites for Friday’s clash with the Tractor Boys but may well have seen the Reds extend their lead to nine points if they can overcome Leicester on Thursday evening.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could be five points clear of the Gunners by the time they play Ipswich if the Blues beat west London rivals Fulham on Boxing Day.

A festival of festive football on the day after Christmas is a tradition in the United Kingdom but Arsenal fans will need to wait another day.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Why Arsenal are not playing on Boxing Day

Amazon Prime are broadcasting all of the games across December 26 and 27. As such, they have decided to spread some of the fixtures out in order to provide better TV coverage.

Arsenal’s game, along with Brighton’s clash with Brentford, have been chosen as the games rescheduled for December 27.

An Arsenal statement in October read: “Previously set for Boxing Day, our match at home to Ipswich Town will now kick off at 8.15pm on Friday, December 27 and will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.”