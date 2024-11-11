WHL roundup: Ziemmer scores in OT, Cougars clip Giants 5-4

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Koehn Ziemmer's second goal of the game, scored 31 seconds into overtime, lifted the Prince George Cougars to a 5-4 win over the visiting Vancouver Giants in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at the CN Centre

Lee Shurgot, Hunter Laing and Jett Lajoie also scored for the Cougars, who trounced the Giants 7-1 on Saturday. Riley Heidt chipped in with three assists.

Cameron Schmidt scored twice for the Giants, while Ty Halaburda and Tyus Sparks netted singles. Halaburda also had two assists.

The Cougars led 2-1 after the first period, but the teams were tied 3-3 heading into the third.

The Cougars, who outshot the visitors 35-24, went 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Giants were 1-for-3.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

HURRICANES 3 PATS 2

REGINA, Sask. — Logan Wormald and Miguel Marques each had a goal and two assists as the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the visiting Regina Pats 3-2.

Brayden Edwards also scored for the Central Division-leading Hurricanes (11-5-1-0), who outshot the hosts 25-21.

Logan Peskett and Tanner Howe scored for the Pats (5-11-1-1), who trailed 2-1 after the first period. The second period was scoreless.

The Hurricanes went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Pats went 0-for-7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press