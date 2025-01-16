WHL roundup: Wheat Kings edge Royals, Chiefs thump Rockets, Rebels' skid stretches

VICTORIA — A last-minute goal from Jaxon Jacobson lifted the Brandon Wheat Kings to a 5-4 victory over the Victoria Royals in Western Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Jacobson scored with 46 seconds left in regulation and capped a third-period comeback that saw the Wheat Kings (20-13-5) put away three unanswered goals.

Jordan Gavin, Marcus Nguyen, Joby Baumuller and Luke Shipley also scored for Brandon, while Ethan Eskit made 29 saves.

The Royals (23-12-7) got goals from Brandon Lisowsky, Brayden Boehm, Teydon Trembecky and Hayden Moore, and Jayden Kraus stopped 35 of the 40 shots he faced as Victoria saw its six-game win streak snapped.

HURRICANES 3 AMERICANS 2 (OT)

KENNEWICK, WASH. -- Lorgan Wormald scored 4:39 into overtime as Lethbridge (24-14-2) downed Tri-City 3-2. The Hurricanes have now won five in a row, while the Americans (21-14-4) are on a three-game skid.

CHIEFS 10 ROCKETS 0

KELOWNA, B.C. -- Dawson Cowan stopped all 27 shots he faced as Spokane (28-14-0) blanked Kelowna 10-0. Rhett Stoesser stopped 18 of the 23 shots he faced for the Rockets (15-20-3) before being replaced midway through the second period. Jake Pilon made 22 saves in relief.

WINTERHAWKS 4 BLADES 3 (SO)

SASKATOON -- After falling behind 3-1 early in the second period, Portland (24-16-3) rallied and came all the way back to defeat Saskatoon 4-3 in a shootout. The Blades (22-14-5) got goals from Cooper Williams, Rowan Calvert and Hayden Harsanyi in regulation.

BRONCOS 6 OIL KINGS 3

SWIFT CURRENT, SASK. -- Two goals and an assist from captain Clarke Caswell powered Swift Current (20-17-2) to a decisive 6-3 victory over Edmonton (22-16-3). All three Oil Kings goals came during a two-minute, four-second span midway through the third period.

PATS 4 REBELS 3

REGINA -- Cohen Klassen had a goal and an assist as Regina (12-22-6) edged Red Deer 4-3. The Rebels (15-21-5) have now lost 10 straight (0-8-2).

