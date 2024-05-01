WHL roundup: Warriors edge Blades 3-1, take 2-1 series lead

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Martin Rysavy's goal at 7:14 of the third period snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted the Moose Jaw Warriors to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Saskatoon Blades to grab a 2-1 lead in the Western Hockey League's Eastern Conference final.

Atley Calvert and Denton Mateychuk (empty-netter) also scored for the Warriors, who were outshot 33-32.

The Blades led 1-0 after the first period and the teams were tied 1-1 heading into the third.

Grayden Siepmann scored for the Blades, who split a pair of overtime games to start the series in Saskatoon. The Warriors won Game 1 4-3, and the Blades bounced back with a 3-2 win in Game 2.

Game 4 is Wednesday night at Moose Jaw Events Centre.

POKE CHECKS — The Portland Winterhawks, who have reeled off two straight wins against the Prince George Cougars after dropping a 5-0 decision in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Western Conference final, will look to take a 3-1 series lead on Wednesday when they host the Cougars. Game 5 is set for Thursday and it will also be played in Oregon. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be played in Prince George, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press