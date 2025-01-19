WHL roundup: Surging Royals reign over Blazers 7-1

VICTORIA — Cole Reschny and Brandon Lisowsky each scored twice as the surging Victoria Royals blitzed the visiting Kamloops Blazers 7-1 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.

Reggie Newman, Caleb Matthews and Kenta Isogai also scored for the B.C. Division-leading Royals (25-12-3-4), who outshot the Blazers 43-24. Teydon Trembecky chipped in with three assists, while Reschny and Isogai had a pair of helpers.

John Szabo scored a power-play goal for the Blazers (15-23-3-0) with 2:35 left in the game.

The Royals went 2-for-2 on the power play, while the Blazers were 1-for-4.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

OIL KINGS 7 WARRIORS 0

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Adam Jecho and Miroslav Holinka each had two goals and two assists as the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings whipped the Moose Jaw Warriors 7-0.

Ethan Simcoe stopped 20 shots to earn the shutout for the Oil Kings (24-16-1-2).

Roan Woodward, Cole Miller and Lukas Sawchyn also scored for the Oil Kings, who outshot the hosts 33-20.

Starting goaltender Matthew Hutchison saved 12 of 16 shots for the Warriors (10-27-4-2), and Josh Banini saved 14 of 17 shots in relief.

---

RAIDERS 3 REBELS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Tomas Mrsic scored twice and netminder Max Hildebrand made 32 saves as the Prince Albert Raiders beat the visiting Red Deer Rebels 3-1.

Rilen Kovacevic also scored for the Raiders (23-15-3-0), who were outshot 33-19.

Beckett Hamilton scored on the power play for the Rebels (15-22-4-2).

---

BRONCOS 10 WINTERHAWKS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Rylan Gould and Luke Mistelbacher each had two goals and an assist and the Swift Current Broncos crushed the visiting Portland Winterhawks 10-1.

Hunter Mayo, Brady Birnie, Kurt Rookes, Carlin Dezainde, Sawyer Dingman and Jaxen Gauchier also scored for the Broncos (21-18-1-1).

Josh Zakreski scored for the Winterhawks (25-16-2-1), who were outshot 38-35.

---

TIGERS 3 HITMEN 2 (SO)

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Jonas Woo scored the winning goal in the eighth round of a shootout as the Medicine Hat Tigers outlasted the visiting Calgary Hitmen 3-2.

Ryder Ritchie scored both goals in regulation for the Central Division-leading Tigers (27-15-2-0), while Gavin McKenna chipped in with two assists.

Oliver Tulk and Tanner Howe scored for the Hitmen (24-12-3-2), who were outshot 24-16.

---

WILD 4 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Deagan McMillan scored at 14:10 of the third period to snap a 2-2 deadlock and lifted the visiting Wenatchee Wild to a 4-2 win over the Tri-City Americans.

Evan Friesen, Tye Spencer and Dawson Seitz also scored for Wild (16-21-3-1), who outshot the hosts 29-27. Miles Cooper and Luka Shcherbyna each chipped in with two assists.

Jake Sloan and Brandon Whynott scored for the Americans (21-16-3-1).

---

ROCKETS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 2

SEATTLE, Wash. — Jackson Gillespie scored twice and Hayden Paupanekis had a goal and assist as the visiting Kelowna Rockets knocked off the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2.

Levi Benson and Jakub Stancl also scored for the Rockets (16-20-3-1), who were outshot 52-24. Netminder Rhett Stoesser made 50 saves for the Rockets.

Hyde Davidson and Brayden Holberton scored for the Thunderbirds (14-26-2-1).

---

HURRICANES 4 CHIEFS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jordan Gustafson scored three goals as the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes beat the Spokane Chiefs 4-2.

Logan McCutcheon also scored for the Hurricanes (26-14-1-1), who were outshot 30-28.

Berkly Catton and Shea Van Olm scored for the Chiefs (29-15-0-0), who led 2-1 after the first period and were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 COUGARS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Tyler MacKenzie's short-handed goal at 8:29 of the second period stood up as the winner as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Prince George Cougars 4-1.

Tarin Smith, Cole Temple and Dominik Rymon also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (32-5-3-3), who outshot the Cougars 41-20.

Terik Parascak scored for the Cougars (24-14-3-2).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025.

