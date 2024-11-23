WHL Roundup: Silvertips take battle of Washington state, edge out Chiefs in shootout

The Spokane Chiefs defeated the Everett Silvertips during the shootout 4-3.

Shea Van Olm scored twice while Owen Schoettler scored once for Spokane.

Chiefs netminder Dawson Cowan saved 36 of 39 shots.

Tarin Smith scored twice while Dominik Rymon scored once for Everett.

Silvertips goaltender Alex Garrett kicked out 32 of 35 shots.

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 HURRICANES 3

PORTLAND - Jordan Duguay scored twice as Portland Winterhawks defeated Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Diego Buttazzoni scored twice while Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski scored once for Portland.

Winterhawks netminder Ondrej Štěbeták saved 31 of 34 shots.

Brayden Edwards scored twice while Leo Braillard scored once for Lethbridge.

Hurricanes goaltender Koen Cleaver stopped 14 of 19 shots and Hurricanes goaltender Brady Smith stopped 20 of 21 shots.

---

ROCKETS 8 GIANTS 3

KELOWNA - Kayden Longley scored twice as the Kelowna Rockets downed Vancouver Giants.

Max Graham, Andrew Cristall, Jakub Stancl, Nate Corbet, Michael Cicek and Hiroki Gojsic all scored once for Kelowna.

Rockets goaltender Jake Pilon saved 25 of 28 shots.

Cameron Schmidt, Tyler Thorpe and Adam Titlbach all scored once for Vancouver.

Giants netminder Matthew Hutchison saved 14 of 21 shots and Giants netminder Carter Capton saved 9 of 10 shots.

---

COUGARS 5 BLAZERS 3

PRINCE GEORGE - Riley Heidt scored twice as Prince George Cougars defeated Kamloops Blazers.

Jett Lajoie, Terik Parascak and Arseni Anisimov all scored once for Prince George.

Cougars netminder Joshua Ravensbergen kicked out 19 of 22 shots.

Jordan Keller, Kai Matthew and Tommy Lafreniere all scored once for Kamloops.

Blazers netminder Dylan Ernst kicked out 26 of 31 shots.

---

HITMEN 5 ROYALS 4

CALGARY - Carter Yakemchuk knocked in the game-winning goal at 1:39 in the over-time period as the Hitmen edged the Royals.

Oliver Tulk scored twice while Carter Yakemchuk, Carson Wetsch and Ben Kindel scored once for Calgary.

Hitmen goaltender Anders Miller saved 6 of 7 shots andHitmen goaltender Eric Tu saved 6 of 9 shots.

Reggie Newman, Hayden Moore, Keaton Verhoeff and Cole Reschny all scored once for Victoria.

Royals goaltender Jayden Kraus stopped 37 of 42 shots.

---

OIL KINGS 3 TIGERS 2

EDMONTON - Marshall Finnie knocked in the game-winning goal at 15:59 in the third period as the Oil Kings edged the Tigers.

Cole Miller, Gracyn Sawchyn and Marshall Finnie all scored once for Edmonton.

Oil Kings netminder Alex Worthington stopped 28 of 30 shots.

Ryder Ritchie and Bryce Pickford all scored once for Medicine Hat.

Tigers goaltender Jordan Switzer kicked out 29 of 32 shots.

---

BRONCOS 4 PATS 3

SWIFT CURRENT - Luke Mistelbacher knocked in the game-winning goal at 12:30 in the third period as the Broncos edged the Pats.

Luke Mistelbacher scored twice while Connor Dale and Jaxen Gauchier scored once for Swift Current.

Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck kicked out 24 of 27 shots.

Zach Moore, Connor Bear and Keets Fawcett all scored once for Regina.

Pats goaltender Ewan Huet stopped 30 of 34 shots.

---

AMERICANS 4 WHEAT KINGS 1

BRANDON - Max Curran scored a goal and an assist as the Tri-City Americans downed Brandon Wheat Kings.

Jake Sloan, Cruz Pavao and Carter MacAdams all scored once for Tri-City.

Americans netminder Lukas Matecha stopped 33 of 34 shots.

Caleb Hadland scored once for Brandon.

Wheat Kings netminder Carson Bjarnason saved 42 of 45 shots.

