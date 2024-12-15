WHL roundup: Rios, Isogai help visiting Wild whip Rockets 9-1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Shaun Rios scored three goals and added an assist as the visiting Wenatchee Wild whipped the Kelowna Rockets 9-1 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at Prospera Place.

Kenta Isogai scored twice and added three assists for the Wild, who led 3-0 after the first period and 7-0 heading into the third.

Eastyn Mannix, Luka Shcherbyna, Miles Cooper and Evan Friesen netted singles for the Wild, who were outshot 41-40.

Nate Corbet scored for the Rockets, who went 0-for-3 on the power play. The Wild were 3-for-3 with the man advantage.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

WARRIORS 4 PATS 3 (OT)

REGINA, Sask. — Rilen Kovacevic scored at 1:31 of overtime as the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors edged the Regina Pats 4-3.

Kovacevic scored twice for the Warriors, while Keaton Dowhaniuk and Lynden Lakovic netted singles.

Caden Brown, Zach Pantelakis and Jace Egland scored for the Pats.

---

RAIDERS 5 WHEAT KINGS 3

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Lukas Dragicevic and Ty Meunier each had a goal and assist as the Prince Albert Raiders beat the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 5-3.

Justice Christensen, Daxon Rudolph and Harrison Lodewyk also scored for the Raiders.

Caleb Hadland scored twice for the Wheat Kings and Marcus Nguyen added a single.

---

COUGARS 3 CHIEFS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Borya Valis scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Prince George Cougars defeated the Spokane Chiefs 3-1.

Riley Heidt and Koehn Ziemmer also scored for the Cougars, who outshot the hosts 38-34.

Brayden Crampton scored for the Chiefs.

---

OIL KINGS 7 BRONCOS 3

EDMONTON, Alta. — Landon Hanson, Gracyn Sawchyn and Marshall Finnie all scored twice as the Edmonton Oil Kings beat the visiting Swift Current Broncos 7-3.

Roan Woodward also scored for the Oil Kings, who outshot the visitors 27-24.

Carlin Dezainde, Josh McGregor and Rylan Gould scored for the Broncos.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 AMERICANS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Dominik Rymon scored twice as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Tri-City Americans 4-1.

Julius Miettinen and Cole Temple also scored for the Silvertips, who outshot the Americans 37-31.

Gavin Garland scored for the Americans.

---

TIGERS 3 HURRICANES 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Oasiz Wiesblatt scored the game-winning goal at 14:08 of the third period as the Medicine Tigers edged the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2.

Mathew Ward and Hunter St. Martin also scored for the Tigers.

Hayden Pakkala and Noah Chadwick scored for the Hurricanes, who outshot the hosts 34-24.

---

REBELS 4 BLAZERS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Matthew Gard scored a power-play goal late in the third period to give the Red Deer Rebels a 4-2 win over the visiting Kamloops Blazers 4-2.

Trae Wilke, Cohen Poulin and Talon Brigley also scored for the Rebels.

Ryan Michael and Emmitt Finnie scored for the Blazers, who outshot the Rebels 35-26.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tyson Yaremko scored twice as the Portland Winterhawks defeated the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2.

Carson Dyck, Kyle Chyzowski and Diego Buttazzoni also scored for the Winterhawks, who outshot the T-Birds 34-32.

Braeden Cootes and Antonio Martorana scored for the Thunderbirds.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press