WHL roundup: Rios, Isogai help visiting Wild whip Rockets 9-1
KELOWNA, B.C. — Shaun Rios scored three goals and added an assist as the visiting Wenatchee Wild whipped the Kelowna Rockets 9-1 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at Prospera Place.
Kenta Isogai scored twice and added three assists for the Wild, who led 3-0 after the first period and 7-0 heading into the third.
Eastyn Mannix, Luka Shcherbyna, Miles Cooper and Evan Friesen netted singles for the Wild, who were outshot 41-40.
Nate Corbet scored for the Rockets, who went 0-for-3 on the power play. The Wild were 3-for-3 with the man advantage.
Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:
---
WARRIORS 4 PATS 3 (OT)
REGINA, Sask. — Rilen Kovacevic scored at 1:31 of overtime as the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors edged the Regina Pats 4-3.
Kovacevic scored twice for the Warriors, while Keaton Dowhaniuk and Lynden Lakovic netted singles.
Caden Brown, Zach Pantelakis and Jace Egland scored for the Pats.
---
RAIDERS 5 WHEAT KINGS 3
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Lukas Dragicevic and Ty Meunier each had a goal and assist as the Prince Albert Raiders beat the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 5-3.
Justice Christensen, Daxon Rudolph and Harrison Lodewyk also scored for the Raiders.
Caleb Hadland scored twice for the Wheat Kings and Marcus Nguyen added a single.
---
COUGARS 3 CHIEFS 1
SPOKANE, Wash. — Borya Valis scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Prince George Cougars defeated the Spokane Chiefs 3-1.
Riley Heidt and Koehn Ziemmer also scored for the Cougars, who outshot the hosts 38-34.
Brayden Crampton scored for the Chiefs.
---
OIL KINGS 7 BRONCOS 3
EDMONTON, Alta. — Landon Hanson, Gracyn Sawchyn and Marshall Finnie all scored twice as the Edmonton Oil Kings beat the visiting Swift Current Broncos 7-3.
Roan Woodward also scored for the Oil Kings, who outshot the visitors 27-24.
Carlin Dezainde, Josh McGregor and Rylan Gould scored for the Broncos.
---
SILVERTIPS 4 AMERICANS 1
EVERETT, Wash. — Dominik Rymon scored twice as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Tri-City Americans 4-1.
Julius Miettinen and Cole Temple also scored for the Silvertips, who outshot the Americans 37-31.
Gavin Garland scored for the Americans.
---
TIGERS 3 HURRICANES 2
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Oasiz Wiesblatt scored the game-winning goal at 14:08 of the third period as the Medicine Tigers edged the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2.
Mathew Ward and Hunter St. Martin also scored for the Tigers.
Hayden Pakkala and Noah Chadwick scored for the Hurricanes, who outshot the hosts 34-24.
---
REBELS 4 BLAZERS 2
RED DEER, Alta. — Matthew Gard scored a power-play goal late in the third period to give the Red Deer Rebels a 4-2 win over the visiting Kamloops Blazers 4-2.
Trae Wilke, Cohen Poulin and Talon Brigley also scored for the Rebels.
Ryan Michael and Emmitt Finnie scored for the Blazers, who outshot the Rebels 35-26.
---
WINTERHAWKS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 2
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tyson Yaremko scored twice as the Portland Winterhawks defeated the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2.
Carson Dyck, Kyle Chyzowski and Diego Buttazzoni also scored for the Winterhawks, who outshot the T-Birds 34-32.
Braeden Cootes and Antonio Martorana scored for the Thunderbirds.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2024.
The Canadian Press