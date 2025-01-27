WHL roundup: Mynio, Kindel help Hitmen knock off Rebels 6-1

CALGARY — Sawyer Mynio scored twice, Ben Kindel chipped in with four assists, and the Calgary Hitmen knocked off the visiting Red Deer Rebels 6-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Carter Yakemchuk, Tanner Howe, David Adaszynski and Oliver Tulk also scored for the surging Hitmen (28-12-3-2), who led 1-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third. Yakemchuk also chipped in with two assists.

Samuel Drancak scored for the Rebels (16-24-4-2), who were outshot 34-18.

The Hitmen went 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Rebels were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

HURRICANES 2 OIL KINGS 1

EDMONTON, Alta. — Brayden Yager and Brayden Edwards scored to give the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes a 2-0 lead and they hung on to beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 2-1.

Netminder Jackson Unger stopped 27 of 28 shots for the Hurricanes (29-15-1-1).

Rylen Roersma scored for the Oil Kings (25-17-1-2), who outshot the visitors 28-20.

---

BRONCOS 3 GIANTS 2 (OT)

LANGLEY, B.C. — Brady Birnie scored at 2:27 of overtime to lift the visiting Swift Current Broncos to a 3-2 decision over the Vancouver Giants.

Josh McGregor and Trae Wilke scored for the Broncos (24-18-1-1) in regulation time, while Carlin Dezainde added two assists.

Ty Halaburda and Tyler Thorpe scored for the Giants (23-17-6-0), who were outshot 35-20, but got a solid 32-save performance from netminder Burke Hood to keep the game close.

---

RAIDERS 4 BLADES 3 (OT)

SASKATOON, Sask. — Justice Christensen's second goal of the game, scored at 3:31 of overtime, lifted the visiting Prince Albert Raiders to a 4-3 win over the Saskatoon Blades in a battle for top spot in the East Division.

Tomas Mrsic and Riley Boychuk also scored for the Raiders (25-15-3-0), who were outshot 36-28. Brayden Dube chipped in with two assists.

With the win Prince Albert moves into sole possession of first place with 53 points, one ahead of the Blades.

Rowan Calvert scored twice for the Blades (23-16-3-3), while Tyler Parr netted a single. Tanner Scott, Grayden Siepmann and Parr all had two assists.

---

SILVERTIPS 2 AMERICANS 1 (OT)

EVERETT, Wash. — Dominik Rymon scored at 2:48 of overtime to lift the Everett Silvertips to a 2-1 win over the visiting Tri-City Americans.

Lukas Kaplan scored in regulation time for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (34-6-4-3), who led 1-0 until 14:53 of the third period.

Jake Sloan scored for the Americans (22-18-4-1).

Both teams had 39 shots on net.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press