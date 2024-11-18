WHL Roundup: McCloskey has three points in Wild's 4-2 win over Blazers

WENATCHEE — Lukas McCloskey's goal and two assists led the Wenatchee Wild to a 4-2 victory over the Kamloops Blazers on Sunday in the Western Hockey League.

McCloskey, a 19-year-old American defenceman, played in his second WHL game after starting the season with the British Columbia Hockey League's Vernon Vipers.

Deagan McMillan, Luka Shcherbyna and Miles Cooper also scored once for Wenatchee (7-10-3).

Wild netminder Daniel Hauser stopped 30 shots in the win — the 100th of his WHL career — at Town Toyota Center.

Emmitt Finnie scored both goals for Kamloops (11-10-1).

Blazers netminder Logan Edmonstone made 32 saves.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press