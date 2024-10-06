WHL roundup: Josephson helps Rebels roll past Hitmen 5-2
RED DEER, Alta. — Ollie Josephson scored once and added two assists as the Red Deer Rebels defeated the visiting Calgary Hitmen 5-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at the Peavy Mart Centrium.
Matteo Fabrizi and Steven Steranka each had a goal and assist for the Rebels (4-0-1-0), while Cohen Poulin and Carson Birnie netted singles.
Reese Hamilton and Hunter Aura scored for the Hitmen (1-3), who outshot the hosts 33-21.
The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Rebels took a 3-1 lead into the third.
Elsewhere in the WHL:
---
WINTERHAWKS 3 COUGARS 2
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ryan Miller's goal with three seconds left in the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the Portland Winterhawks to a 3-2 win over the visiting Prince George Cougars.
Hudson Darby and Zosh Zakreski also scored for the Winterhawks (4-1), who were outshot 40-33.
Viliam Kmec and Hunter Laing scored for the Cougars (4-2-1-0), who went 1-for-5 on the power play. The Winterhawks were 0-for-5 with the man advantage.
---
SILVERTIPS 5 BLADES 4 (OT)
SASKATOON, Sask. — Tyler MacKenzie's second goal of the game, scored at 3:02 of overtime, lifted the visiting Everett Silvertips to a 5-4 win over the Saskatoon Blades.
Julius Miettinen, Carter Bear and Kaden Hammell also scored for the Silvertips, who improved to 4-1.
Cooper Williams, Grayden Siepmann, Zach Olsen and Hudson Kibblewhite scored for the Blades, who slipped to 4-2.
---
BRONCOS 4 WHEAT KINGS 3 (SO)
BRANDON, Man. — The visiting Swift Current Broncos defeated the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-3 during a four-round shootout.
Grayson Burzynski, Rylan Gould and Luke Mistelbacher scored in regulation time for the Broncos (3-3).
Roger McQueen, Carter Klippenstein and Caleb Hadland scored for the Wheaties (4-1-0-1).
---
PATS 3 OIL KINGS 2 (SO)
REGINA, Sask. — The Regina Pats defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 in a six-round shootout.
Tyson Buczkowski and Corban Almen scored in regulation time for the Pats (3-2).
Blake Fiddler and Roan Woodward scored for the visiting Oil Kings (1-3-0-1).
---
ROYALS 3 WILD 0
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Logan Pickford had a goal and assist and Spencer Michnik stopped all 22 shots he faced as the visiting Victoria Royals blanked the Wenatchee Wild 3-0.
Justin Kipkie and Reggie Newman also scored for the Royals, who improved to 4-1-1-0.
Daniel Hauser stopped 23 shots in the Wild (2-2-1-0) net.
---
WARRIORS 6 TIGERS 3
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Brayden Schuurman scored twice as the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 6-3.
Deegan Kinniburgh, Brayden Yager, Rilen Kovacevic and Noah Degenstein also scored for the Warriors (2-3-1-0).
Hunter St. Martin scored twice for the Tigers (1-4), while Oasiz Wiesblatt netted a single.
---
CHIEFS 7 THUNDERBIRDS 2
SPOKANE, Wash. — Shea Van Olm and Owen Martin each scored twice as the Spokane Chiefs whipped the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 7-2.
Hayden Paupanekis, Mathis Preston and Smyth Rebman also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Chiefs, who improved to 5-1.
Nathan Pilling and Sawyer Mynio scored for the Thunderbirds, who slipped to 1-4-1-0.
---
ROCKETS 2 AMERICANS 1
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Michael Cicek had a goal and assist, and Kayden Longley chipped in with two assists as the visiting Kelowna Rockets edged the Tri-City Americans 2-1.
Netminder Jake Pilon stopped 31 of 32 shots to give the Rockets (1-5) the road win.
Austin Zemiak scored for the Americans (1-2-1-0), who outshot the visitors 32-19.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.
The Canadian Press