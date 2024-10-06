WHL roundup: Josephson helps Rebels roll past Hitmen 5-2

RED DEER, Alta. — Ollie Josephson scored once and added two assists as the Red Deer Rebels defeated the visiting Calgary Hitmen 5-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at the Peavy Mart Centrium.

Matteo Fabrizi and Steven Steranka each had a goal and assist for the Rebels (4-0-1-0), while Cohen Poulin and Carson Birnie netted singles.

Reese Hamilton and Hunter Aura scored for the Hitmen (1-3), who outshot the hosts 33-21.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Rebels took a 3-1 lead into the third.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 COUGARS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ryan Miller's goal with three seconds left in the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the Portland Winterhawks to a 3-2 win over the visiting Prince George Cougars.

Hudson Darby and Zosh Zakreski also scored for the Winterhawks (4-1), who were outshot 40-33.

Viliam Kmec and Hunter Laing scored for the Cougars (4-2-1-0), who went 1-for-5 on the power play. The Winterhawks were 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

---

SILVERTIPS 5 BLADES 4 (OT)

SASKATOON, Sask. — Tyler MacKenzie's second goal of the game, scored at 3:02 of overtime, lifted the visiting Everett Silvertips to a 5-4 win over the Saskatoon Blades.

Julius Miettinen, Carter Bear and Kaden Hammell also scored for the Silvertips, who improved to 4-1.

Cooper Williams, Grayden Siepmann, Zach Olsen and Hudson Kibblewhite scored for the Blades, who slipped to 4-2.

---

BRONCOS 4 WHEAT KINGS 3 (SO)

BRANDON, Man. — The visiting Swift Current Broncos defeated the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-3 during a four-round shootout.

Grayson Burzynski, Rylan Gould and Luke Mistelbacher scored in regulation time for the Broncos (3-3).

Roger McQueen, Carter Klippenstein and Caleb Hadland scored for the Wheaties (4-1-0-1).

---

PATS 3 OIL KINGS 2 (SO)

REGINA, Sask. — The Regina Pats defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 in a six-round shootout.

Tyson Buczkowski and Corban Almen scored in regulation time for the Pats (3-2).

Blake Fiddler and Roan Woodward scored for the visiting Oil Kings (1-3-0-1).

---

ROYALS 3 WILD 0

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Logan Pickford had a goal and assist and Spencer Michnik stopped all 22 shots he faced as the visiting Victoria Royals blanked the Wenatchee Wild 3-0.

Justin Kipkie and Reggie Newman also scored for the Royals, who improved to 4-1-1-0.

Daniel Hauser stopped 23 shots in the Wild (2-2-1-0) net.

---

WARRIORS 6 TIGERS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Brayden Schuurman scored twice as the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 6-3.

Deegan Kinniburgh, Brayden Yager, Rilen Kovacevic and Noah Degenstein also scored for the Warriors (2-3-1-0).

Hunter St. Martin scored twice for the Tigers (1-4), while Oasiz Wiesblatt netted a single.

---

CHIEFS 7 THUNDERBIRDS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shea Van Olm and Owen Martin each scored twice as the Spokane Chiefs whipped the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 7-2.

Hayden Paupanekis, Mathis Preston and Smyth Rebman also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Chiefs, who improved to 5-1.

Nathan Pilling and Sawyer Mynio scored for the Thunderbirds, who slipped to 1-4-1-0.

---

ROCKETS 2 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Michael Cicek had a goal and assist, and Kayden Longley chipped in with two assists as the visiting Kelowna Rockets edged the Tri-City Americans 2-1.

Netminder Jake Pilon stopped 31 of 32 shots to give the Rockets (1-5) the road win.

Austin Zemiak scored for the Americans (1-2-1-0), who outshot the visitors 32-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press