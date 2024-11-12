WHL roundup: Cleaver stops 35 shots as Hurricanes blank Wheat Kings 3-0

BRANDON, Man. — Koen Cleaver stopped 35 shots, Logan Wormald scored his 12th of the season and Brayden Edwards had two assists as the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes blew past the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-0 in Western Hockey League action on Monday at Westoba Place.

Noah Chadwick and Miguel Marques (empty-netter) also scored for the Central Division-leading Hurricanes (12-5-1-0), who were outshot 35-33.

Netminder Carson Bjarnason stopped 30 of 32 shots for the Wheat Kings (9-5-2-1), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.

Both teams went 0-for-1 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

ROYALS 3 BLAZERS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Keaton Verhoeff's goal at 1:41 of the third period snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted the visiting Victoria Royals to a 2-1 win over the Kamloops Blazers.

Nolan Stewart and Cole Reschny (empty-netter) also scored for the Royals (11-5-2-1), who outshot the hosts 42-26.

Jordan Keller scored for the Blazers (10-9-1-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period but were tied 1-1 heading into the third.

The Royals went 0-for-8 on the power play, while the Blazers were 1-for-3.

---

SILVERTIPS 6 REBELS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Bear scored two power-play goals and assisted on another, and Dominik Rymon chipped in with four assists as the Everett Silvertips rolled past the visiting Red Deer Rebels 6-1.

Tyler MacKenzie, Landon DuPont, Caden Brown and Tarin Smith also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (15-3-1-0), who were tied 1-1 after the first period but took a 3-1 lead into the third.

Ollie Josephson scored for the Rebels (9-8-1-0), who were outshot 33-25.

The Silvertips went 3-for-5 on the power play, while the Rebels were 0-for-3.

---

AMERICANS 6 HITMEN 5 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jake Gudelj's goal 51 seconds into overtime lifted the Tri-City Americans to a 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Calgary Hitmen.

Carter MacAdams scored twice for the Americans (13-3-1-0), who trailed 4-2 after the first period but went into the third tied 4-4. Ismail Abougouche, Jordan Gavin and Jake Sloan also scored for the hosts, who were outshot 33-31.

Oliver Tulk scored twice for the Hitmen (7-7-3-1), while Chase Valliant, Ethan Moore and Ben Kindel netted singles. Axel Hurting, Carter Yakemchuk and Kindel each added two assists.

Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press