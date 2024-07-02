White and the Vancouver Whitecaps visit Minnesota United

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-7-4, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-7-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Minnesota United FC +112, Vancouver +209, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Brian White leads the Vancouver Whitecaps into a matchup with Minnesota United after scoring three goals against Saint Louis City SC.

United is 5-6-4 against conference opponents. United is 5-1-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

The Whitecaps are 7-5-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps rank seventh in the Western Conference giving up just 27 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored seven goals with three assists for United. Sang-bin Jeong has four goals over the last 10 games.

Ryan Gauld has scored nine goals with two assists for the Whitecaps. White has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-5-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Hugo Bachrach (injured), Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi (injured), Alejandro Jesus Bran Flores (injured), Dayne St. Clair (injured), Carlos Harvey (injured), Teemu Pukki (injured).

Whitecaps: Ali Ahmed (injured), Andres Cubas (injured), Sam Adekugbe (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press