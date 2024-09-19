The White Sox have run out of ways to tell fans on social media that they've lost again

The Chicago White Sox have lost a staggering 117 games this season, which has to be absolutely crushing for everyone in the organization.

That includes the social media team, which seems to have run out of ways to share with fans that the White Sox have lost yet another game.

After the team fell on Wednesday night to the Los Angeles Angels, the White Sox Twitter (X) poster shared this incredibly sad update for the fans.

"FINAL: the other team scored more runs than us," the update shared, which makes you wince in embarrassment at just how awful the state of affairs is for this baseball team.

FINAL: the other team scored more runs than us — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 18, 2024

Woof. That's brutal. Poor White Sox. Poor White Sox.

