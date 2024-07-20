White Sox play the Royals looking to stop road slide

Chicago White Sox (27-72, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (53-45, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (1-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (5-6, 3.20 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -213, White Sox +175; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will aim to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has a 53-45 record overall and a 32-18 record in home games. The Royals have gone 19-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has a 10-38 record in road games and a 27-72 record overall. The White Sox are 15-57 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams match up Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Royals lead the season series 7-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 25 doubles, nine triples, 17 home runs and 65 RBI for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 11-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul DeJong leads the White Sox with 16 home runs while slugging .419. Tommy Pham is 11-for-40 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .211 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Royals: MJ Melendez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Dan Altavilla: 60-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press