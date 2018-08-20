White Sox manager Rick Renteria in hospital after complaining of lightheadedness

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria was taken to a hospital on Monday after complaining of lightheadedness, according to the Associated Press.

Renteria was at Target Field ahead of the White Sox’s game against the Minnesota Twins when the lightheadedness started. He was quickly taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center in downtown Minneapolis as a precaution.

According to the report, initial tests at the hospital did not show any problems. Renteria, though, was kept overnight in the hospital for further evaluation.

Per the White Sox, Rick Renteria will be kept overnight for further evaluation. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 21, 2018





Bench coach Joe McEwing served as manager in Renteria’s place on Monday night, which was a makeup game after the initial series was snowed out in April.

The 56-year-old is in his second season as the White Sox manager, and has compiled a 113-172 record. Chicago is currently in fourth place in the AL Central.

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria was reportedly taken to a hospital on Monday in Minneapolis after complaining of lightheadedness. (Getty Images)

