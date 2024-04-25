White Sox look to break losing streak in matchup with the Twins

Chicago White Sox (3-21, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (10-13, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Mike Soroka (0-3, 7.50 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -250, White Sox +202; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox are looking to end their six-game slide with a victory against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 10-13 overall and 5-6 in home games. The Twins are 6-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 3-21 record overall and a 1-12 record in road games. The White Sox have gone 1-8 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edouard Julien leads the Twins with five home runs while slugging .434. Austin Martin is 10-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Korey Lee has two doubles, two home runs and five RBI while hitting .256 for the White Sox. Nicky Lopez is 7-for-29 over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 1-9, .177 batting average, 5.88 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (intercostal), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press