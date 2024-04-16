White Sox host the Royals on home losing streak

Kansas City Royals (11-6, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-14, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (2-0, 0.98 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -179, White Sox +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals looking to end their four-game home slide.

Chicago is 2-14 overall and 1-8 at home. The White Sox have gone 2-12 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Kansas City is 11-6 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Royals have a 7-1 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Royals are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman has a double and an RBI while hitting .194 for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 11-for-35 with three doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino has three doubles and three home runs for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 8-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .199 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Royals: 8-2, .247 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (calf), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (groin), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press