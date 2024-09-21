MAINEVILLE, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 21: Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand and Lydia Ko of New Zealand walk on the fifth hole during the third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 at TPC River's Bend on September 21, 2024 in Maineville, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jeeno Thitikul might have a two-shot lead after 54 holes of the LPGA's 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship, but her closest chaser is the newest member of the league's Hall of Fame.

Lydia Ko, who won the AIG Women's British Open at St. Andrews in her last start, shot a third-round 3-under 69 around TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio, on Saturday and is alone in second, two back of Thitikul's lead.

The Kiwi started her day with a bogey but made the turn with an even-par 36 thanks to a birdie on No. 8. After making the turn, Ko added birdies on Nos. 10, 14 and 18 to guarantee her spot in Sunday's final group.

Kroger Queen City: Photos

Thitikul was one better than Ko on Day 3, posting a 4-under 68 that consisted of three birdies on each side plus back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17. Since missing the cut at the Evian Championship, Thitikul has tied for 17th at the Women's Open and finished T-4 at the FM Championship in Boston.

Yan Liu is alone in third at 13 under, three back, while Albane Valenzuela and Haeran Ryu are tied for fourth at 12 under, four back.

Final-round coverage will be on Golf Channel from 1-4 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: While Jeeno Thitikul leads the 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship, Lydia Ko lurks just two back