Where to watch and how to follow the UK women’s basketball game vs. Wofford

Where to watch and how to follow Tuesday’s women’s college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) and the Wofford Terriers (1-0):

Game time is 6 p.m. (EDT) at Memorial Coliseum (seating capacity of some 6,200) on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Television

None: The game broadcast is available only via internet streaming on the digital SEC Network+ or ESPN+ platforms.

Where to find SEC Network+ or ESPN+:

If you have a cable subscription that includes the SEC Network, you should be able to stream the SEC Network+ broadcast for free via the WatchESPN app.

If you subscribe to ESPN+, you should be able to stream the game via that platform.

For additional information, you can contact ESPN Customer Service at (888) 549-3776, (800) 727-1800 or at https://support.espn.com/hc/en-us.

Announcers: Play-by-play, Jeff Piecoro; analysis, Christi Thomas

Radio

Over the air: WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 106

UK Sports Network broadcast: Play-by-play, Darren Headrick

Kentucky center Clara Silva (17) plays against Northern Kentucky during the teams’ game at Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.

Internet

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

On X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter): @cmakauskas; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

