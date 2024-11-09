Where to watch and how to follow the UK women’s basketball game vs. Wofford
Where to watch and how to follow Tuesday’s women’s college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) and the Wofford Terriers (1-0):
Game time is 6 p.m. (EDT) at Memorial Coliseum (seating capacity of some 6,200) on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Television
None: The game broadcast is available only via internet streaming on the digital SEC Network+ or ESPN+ platforms.
Where to find SEC Network+ or ESPN+:
If you have a cable subscription that includes the SEC Network, you should be able to stream the SEC Network+ broadcast for free via the WatchESPN app.
If you subscribe to ESPN+, you should be able to stream the game via that platform.
For additional information, you can contact ESPN Customer Service at (888) 549-3776, (800) 727-1800 or at https://support.espn.com/hc/en-us.
Announcers: Play-by-play, Jeff Piecoro; analysis, Christi Thomas
Radio
Over the air: WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 106
UK Sports Network broadcast: Play-by-play, Darren Headrick
Internet
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
On X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter): @cmakauskas; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Wofford roster: Click here
The odds: Not available
For postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
