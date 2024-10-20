Where to watch, how to follow the UK men’s basketball exhibition vs. Kentucky Wesleyan

Where to watch and how to follow Wednesday’s men’s basketball exhibition game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers:

Game time is 7 p.m. (EDT) at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, Kentucky.

Television

None: The game telecast is available only via internet streaming on the digital SEC Network Plus or ESPN Plus platforms.

Where to find SEC Network Plus or ESPN Plus:

If you have a cable subscription that includes the SEC Network, you should be able to stream the SEC Network Plus broadcast for free via the WatchESPN app.

If you subscribe to ESPN Plus, you should be able to stream the game via that platform.

For additional information, you can contact ESPN Customer Service at (888) 549-3776, (800) 727-1800 or at https://support.espn.com/hc/en-us.

Announcers: TBA

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630

Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: None

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jack Givens

New Kentucky coach Mark Pope will lead the Wildcats against an opponent for the first time Wednesday night when UK faces Kentucky Wesleyan in a men’s college basketball exhibition game.

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay during the game at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

On X (the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter): @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @cdrummond97; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Kentucky Wesleyan roster: Click here

Kentucky-Kentucky Wesleyan series history: Click here

The odds: Not available

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

