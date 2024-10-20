Where to watch, how to follow the UK men’s basketball exhibition vs. Kentucky Wesleyan
Where to watch and how to follow Wednesday’s men’s basketball exhibition game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers:
Game time is 7 p.m. (EDT) at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, Kentucky.
Television
None: The game telecast is available only via internet streaming on the digital SEC Network Plus or ESPN Plus platforms.
Where to find SEC Network Plus or ESPN Plus:
If you have a cable subscription that includes the SEC Network, you should be able to stream the SEC Network Plus broadcast for free via the WatchESPN app.
If you subscribe to ESPN Plus, you should be able to stream the game via that platform.
For additional information, you can contact ESPN Customer Service at (888) 549-3776, (800) 727-1800 or at https://support.espn.com/hc/en-us.
Announcers: TBA
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630
Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: None
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jack Givens
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay during the game at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
On X (the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter): @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @cdrummond97; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Kentucky Wesleyan roster: Click here
Kentucky-Kentucky Wesleyan series history: Click here
The odds: Not available
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
