Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at Florida

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s SEC football game between Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats (3-3, 1-3 SEC) and Billy Napier and the Florida Gators (3-3, 1-2 SEC):

Game time is 7:45 p.m. (EDT) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (capacity 88,548) on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dave Neal; analysis, Aaron Murray; sideline, Marilyn Payne

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Kentucky linebacker D’Eryk Jackson brings in the first interception thrown this season by Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia last week in UK’s 20-13 loss to the visiting Commodores. This week, Jackson and the Wildcats defense will face Florida true freshman QB DJ Lagway.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 374, Internet Channel 374

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

On X (formerly known as Twitter): @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JonHale_HL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages.

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Florida roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Florida depth chart: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

SEC injury reports: Click here

The weather report: Click here

The odds: Click here

Halfway through Kentucky’s 2024 season, we still don’t know how good Brock Vandagriff is

Five things you need to know from Kentucky football’s dispiriting 20-13 loss to Vanderbilt

Mark Pope has a ‘secret ingredient’ baked into his first UK men’s hoops roster

Mark Pope is conducting a great experiment with UK men’s basketball

The big change Kenny Brooks has brought to UK women’s basketball? One look reveals it

An Eastern Kentucky basketball hero comes home to create ‘a treasure in the mountains’