Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at Florida
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s SEC football game between Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats (3-3, 1-3 SEC) and Billy Napier and the Florida Gators (3-3, 1-2 SEC):
Game time is 7:45 p.m. (EDT) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (capacity 88,548) on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Dave Neal; analysis, Aaron Murray; sideline, Marilyn Payne
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 404
DirecTV: Channel 611
UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 374, Internet Channel 374
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
On X (formerly known as Twitter): @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JonHale_HL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages.
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Florida roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The Florida depth chart: Click here
One-minute game preview: Click here
SEC injury reports: Click here
The weather report: Click here
The odds: Click here
