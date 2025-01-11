USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Where is the U.S. Navy All-American Bowl played? What to know about the Alamodome in San Antonio

The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl will introduce some prominent 2025 and 2026 prospects to the world on Saturday.

The game ― previously known as the Army All-American Bowl ― will feature seven players from both classes announcing their future college commitments, adding to the intrigue of the exciting game, which features four current five-star prospects in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

According to the bowl game's website, in the past, the game has featured 594 future NFL draft picks, 247 Pro Bowl selections, and 18 Heisman Trophy finalists, which includes former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow.

Here's what you need to know about where the 2025 U.S. Navy All-American Bowl is being played, including its history:

Where is the U.S. Navy All-America Bowl?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 11

Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

The 2025 U.S. Navy All-America Bowl will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game will feature some of the top prospects from the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.

What to know about Alamodome

The Alamodome opened on May 15, 1993. The project cost approximately $186 million, and the city of San Antonio owns the multi-function stadium. The UTSA Roadrunners football team has claimed the stadium as its home field since its inaugural season in 2011.

From 1993 to 2002, the NBA's San Antonio Spurs also called the Alamodome home for basketball games. The Spurs won the NBA Championship in 1999, playing Games 1 and 2 of the finals that season vs. the New York Knicks in the Alamodome.

The Valero Alamo Bowl is played annually at the stadium. It matches the second-choice teams from the Big 12 and Pac-12 Conferences.

Since 1997, the Alamodome has hosted 20 NCAA championship events, including four men's and three women's Final Fours. UTSA and the Alamodome are scheduled to co-host the 2025 Men's Final Four and the 2029 Women's Final Four.

Here's a look at the NCAA championships hosted at the Alamodome:

1997 Men’s Basketball Midwest Regional

1998 Men’s Final Four

1998 Men’s Golf Central Regional

2001 Men’s Basketball Midwest Regional

2002 Women’s Final Four

2003 Men’s Basketball South Regional

2004 Men’s Final Four

2005 Women’s Volleyball Championship

2006 Women’s Basketball San Antonio Regional

2007 Men’s Basketball South Regional

2008 Men’s Final Four

2010 Women’s Final Four

2011 Men’s Basketball Southwest Regional

2011 Women’s Volleyball Championship

2014 Men’s Basketball Second and Third Rounds

2014 Men’s Golf Regional

2015 Women’s Golf Regional

2018 Men's Final Four

2021 Women’s Basketball First & Second Rounds

2021 Women’s Basketball Regional

2021 Women’s Final Four

2022 Men’s Basketball South Regional

2023 Women’s Golf Regional

2025 Men’s Final Four

2026 Women’s Volleyball Championship

2027 Men’s Basketball Regional

2029 Women's Final Four

U.S. Navy All-America Bowl time

Date: 1 p.m. ET

The 2025 U.S. Navy All-America Bowl will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

What channel is the U.S. Navy All-America Bowl?

TV channel : NBC

Streaming: Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

NBC will air the 2025 U.S. Navy All-American Bowl. Streaming options include the NBC Sports app, Peacock, or Fubo, which offers potential subscribers a free trial.

2025 U.S. Navy All-America Bowl rosters

Teams "2025 East" and "2025 West" will make up the two teams competing in the 2025 U.S. Navy All-American Bowl with prospects from the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. Click here for a full breakdown of each team's roster.

