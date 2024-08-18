Where roster battles stand at every position after Dolphins’ second preseason game

Injuries and performance have seemingly changed the trajectory of battles for several jobs on the Dolphins roster. A look, by position, at where things stand after Saturday’s 13-6 preseason win against Washington:

RUNNING BACK

Chris Brooks’ injury (which appeared to be a shoulder or collarbone) decreases the chances of him making the initial 53; he was undergoing further testing on Sunday. Salvon Ahmed’s chances to win that No. 5 job already were questionable because of a recurring foot injury that has limited his practice participation and sidelined him Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jeff Wilson Jr. remains out with an injury to his nose but has a skill set that has value to the team.

So Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright (who missed Saturday’s game with a minor injury) and Wilson are the likely top four. If Brooks and Ahmed aren’t retained for injury or performance reasons, Miami could scan the waiver wire for a fifth back.

TIGHT END

Nothing changed Saturday, aside from Wisconsin rookie Hayden Rucci continuing to make his case as a player worth investing in, potentially on the practice squad. Rucci, a physical blocker, caught two passes for 13 yards.

There’s no clear No. 4 tight end on the roster, with Tanner Conner and Jody Fortson Jr. remaining sidelined. Rucci has at least given the Dolphins something to think about. Durham Smythe, Jonnu Smith and Julian Hill are a clear-cut top three.

WIDE RECEIVER

Nobody helped himself more Saturday than Erik Ezukanma, who caught five passes for 65 yards, including an impressive 35-yarder from Mike White.

If Odell Beckham Jr. begins the season on the physically unable to perform list (it’s unclear if he will), there could be room for both Ezukanma and rookie sixth-rounder Malik Washington, who had a pedestrian night, as the team’s fifth and sixth receivers.

With Braylon Sanders limping off Saturday, there appears to be no other serious candidates for the No. 5 and 6 job beyond Ezukanma and Washington. Anthony Schwartz is injured; and Je’Quan Burton, Willie Snead IV, Mike Harley Jr. and Kyric McGowan are long shots.

Mike McDaniel is expected to offer an injury update on River Cracraft on Monday; he left Saturday’s game after landing hard on his touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Though Lester Cotton started again at right guard, Jack Driscoll made his case with good work in the second half, including a key block on Brooks’ 59-yard run. Fill-in center Liam Eichenberg will join the right guard competition after Aaron Brewer returns from a hand injury in the coming weeks.

Guard/center Sean Harlow, who has had a good two weeks, left with an injury, potentially sidetracking his bid for a roster spot.

BACKUP QUARTERBACK

Skylar Thompson, who is being given every opportunity to unseat White for the No. 2 job, “did some good stuff” but also “some stuff that he could have done better,” McDaniel said.

Thompson, who went 8 for 15 for 61 yards and a poor 63.5 passer rating, had a TD pass ricochet off Braxton Berrios’ shoulder pads after it was slightly deflected by Commanders safety Percy Butler.

Forced to play again with an underwhelming cast of teammates, White went 11 for 20 for 116 yards, a 72.1 passer rating, three sacks and a fumble. This battle will come down to the final week.

DEFENSIVE LINE

With Benito Jones sidelined for nearly two weeks, it was notable that Brandon Pili got the start at nose tackle, next to Calais Campbell and Zach Sieler. Pili played well, including a sack. So did Isaiah Mack and Neville Gallimore, who also each had a sack.

Pili, Mack, Gallimore, Da’Shawn Hand and Jonathan Harris appear the top contenders for perhaps three jobs backing up Campbell, Sieler and Jones.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

If David Long Jr. doesn’t miss much or any time following his hand injury on Sunday, then Long, Jordyn Brooks and Duke Riley would fill three of four or five inside linebacker jobs on the opening-day roster. Anthony Walker Jr.’s status to start the season is in doubt because of an injury that has sidelined him for much of training camp.

Channing Tindall had half a sack on Saturday, giving him 1 ½ in two games, and could snag the No. 4 inside linebacker job if Walker’s absence stretches into the season. Zeke Vandenburgh, who has had some moments in camp, left with an undisclosed injury on Saturday.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Chop Robinson and Mo Kamara (whose apparent sack Saturday was changed to a tackle for loss) will give the Dolphins four edge players to start the season. Quinton Bell, who had two tackles Saturday and a very quiet past 10 days, is the likely fifth.

But Miami could continue monitoring the waiver wire and trade market for help. Robinson had one tackle for loss on Saturday, but he failed to set the edge on an 11-yard run by Brian Robinson and a 13-yard run by quarterback Jayden Daniels. That’s the concern with Robinson playing much on traditional running downs early in the season.

Bradley Chubb, recovering from a Dec. 31 torn ACL, is likely to begin the season on the PUP list.

CORNERBACK

Cam Smith’s apparent hamstring injury likely ends his attempt to win the top backup boundary job before opening day. Once Ethan Bonner returns from concussion symptoms, then Miami’s potential No. 3 and 4 cornerbacks to start the season would be Kader Kohou and Bonner, unless the Dolphins sign a veteran in free agency, which cannot be discounted.

On Saturday, Kohou started on the boundary in the absence of both Jalen Ramsey (who has a minor injury) and Bonner, then moved to the slot when Smith entered the game.

Nik Needham, a backup safety and backup nickel, and special teams ace Siran Neal are the front-runners for other backup cornerback jobs, especially if Smith is sidelined to start the season.

But rookie cornerbacks Storm Duck and Isaiah Johnson remain in play for roster spots.

Duck has had a particularly strong preseason. He didn’t allow a completion in any of the three targets against him on Saturday. In two preseason games, quarterbacks are 1 for 8 for 16 yards when targeting him.

SAFETY

Marcus Maye and Elijah Campbell started in the absence of Jevon Holland (minor injury) and Jordan Poyer (thumb) and both played well; Maye had five tackles in the first quarter alone.

The questions here are whether Needham sticks as a fifth safety and backup corner, and whether Miami retains sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris, who played well in the preseason opener but has had a quiet camp otherwise.