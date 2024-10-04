Where is ESPN's College GameDay in Week 6 of the 2024 season? Here's the answer.

If you’re a college football fan, of course you're aware that every Saturday morning is a big deal: that's because you're sitting down to watch ESPN’s College GameDay as you get ready for that day’s games.

It’s always fun to see where the show travels to during the season, with rabid fanbases designing wild signs to root on their team and troll others, and to see who Lee Corso will pick with which headgear to put on if he's there.

If you’re here, you’re probably wondering: Where is GameDay this week in 2024?

With Week 6 kicking off on Saturday, the show will be in Berkeley, California for Miami and Cal, a matchup of two good teams -- Cal is 3-1 and Miami is No. 8 in the nation.

Enjoy!

Here are other questions we can answer:

Will Lee Corso be at College GameDay on Saturday?

We're not sure yet.

Who will be the guest picker this week on College GameDay?

Marshawn Lynch, naturally.

