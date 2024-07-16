Where is British Open? What to know about Royal Troon Golf Club

The fourth and final major golf championship of the year is on the horizon.

The 152nd Open Championship tees off Thursday at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland for the 10th time. The Open Championship, commonly referred to as the British Open, is the oldest golf tournament in the world and was first held in 1860.

Royal Troon Golf Club first hosted the Open Championship in 1923, when English golfer Arthur Havers defeated American Walter Hagen by one stroke.

Royal Troon went on to host the Open eight more times, most recently in 2016, when Sweden's Henrik Stenson defeated Phil Mickelson by three strokes to win his first and only major title.

Perhaps the most famous (or notorious) hole at Royal Troon is the par-3 eighth hole, also known as the "Postage Stamp" for its tiny green.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 British Open and the Royal Troon Golf Club:

When is British Open golf tournament?

The 152nd Open Championship will take place July 18-21 at Royal Troon in Scotland.

Where is British Open golf tournament?

The Open Championship will be held at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland, a course that was established in 1878.

How long is the course at Royal Troon?

It is 7,385 yards and is par 71, 36 on the front nine and 35 on the back nine.

What is the longest hole at Royal Troon?

The par-5 sixth hole is 623 yards. According to The Open, it's 22 yards longer than when the tournament was last played at Royal Troon in 2016 and is the longest hole in Open history.

What is the shortest hole at Royal Troon?

Royal Troon features the famous eighth hole named the "Postage Stamp." The Par-3, 123-yard hole is considered "the shortest hole in Open Championship golf," according to Royal Troon. The eighth hole is small but mighty: Five bunkers surround the green.

When has Royal Troon previously hosted British Open?

The course has previously hosted the tournament in 1923, 1950, 1962, 1973, 1982, 1989, 1997, 2004 and 2016.

How can I watch British Open on TV?

The 2024 Open Championship will be broadcast live on NBC and USA Network, with additional coverage available on NBC's Peacock streaming service. Here's the broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):

Round 1: Thursday, July 18

4 a.m.-3 p.m.: USA Network

3 p.m.-4:15 p.m.: Peacock

Round 2: Friday, July 19

4 a.m. -3 p.m.: USA Network

3 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.: Peacock

Round 3: Saturday, July 20

5 a.m. -7 a.m.: USA Network

7 a.m. - 3 p.m.: NBC/Peacock

Round 4: Sunday, July 21

4 a.m.-7 a.m.: USA Network

7 a.m.-2 p.m.: NBC/Peacock

Who won last year's British Open?

American Brian Harman won the Open Championship in July 2023 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England by six strokes, closing out the weekend 13-under par for the tournament to claim his first major title.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: British Open: Royal Troon facts, figures for Open Championship