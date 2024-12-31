Advertisement

Where the Bears rank statistically heading into Week 18

alyssa barbieri, bears wire
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears (4-12) will face the Green Bay Packers (11-5) in Week 18, where Chicago is looking to snap a 10-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off an ugly 6-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. While the defense had a respectable performance -- holding the Seahawks to six points -- the offense was atrocious. They managed just a field goal 11 first downs, seven punts and 179 total yards. While Caleb Williams continued to make incredible plays, he was sacked seven times, which now totals 67 on the season, the most ever in franchise history.

With Week 18 on deck, how do the Bears compare to the rest of the NFL this season? Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings, ESPN, The Football Database and StatMuse), here is where Chicago ranked following Week 17:

Offense

Rank

Stat

Points per game

29th

17.9 ppg

Passing offense

29th

184.1 ypg

Rushing offense

25th

103.2 ypg

Total offense

32nd

287.3 ypg

3rd down conversions

31st

31.80%

Red zone scoring

7th

61.11%

Sacks allowed

1st

67

Turnovers

6th

14

Defense

Rank

Stat

Points allowed

12th

21.8 ppg

Passing defense

18th

220.1 ypg

Rushing defense

27th

133.4 ypg

Total defense

25th

353.4 ypg

3rd down conversions

13th

37.93%

Red zone defense

3rd

46.67%

Sacks

19th

37

Takeaways

11th

22

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Where the Bears rank statistically heading into Week 18