Where the Bears rank statistically heading into Week 18

The Chicago Bears (4-12) will face the Green Bay Packers (11-5) in Week 18, where Chicago is looking to snap a 10-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off an ugly 6-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. While the defense had a respectable performance -- holding the Seahawks to six points -- the offense was atrocious. They managed just a field goal 11 first downs, seven punts and 179 total yards. While Caleb Williams continued to make incredible plays, he was sacked seven times, which now totals 67 on the season, the most ever in franchise history.

With Week 18 on deck, how do the Bears compare to the rest of the NFL this season? Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings, ESPN, The Football Database and StatMuse), here is where Chicago ranked following Week 17:

Offense

Rank Stat Points per game 29th 17.9 ppg Passing offense 29th 184.1 ypg Rushing offense 25th 103.2 ypg Total offense 32nd 287.3 ypg 3rd down conversions 31st 31.80% Red zone scoring 7th 61.11% Sacks allowed 1st 67 Turnovers 6th 14

Defense

Rank Stat Points allowed 12th 21.8 ppg Passing defense 18th 220.1 ypg Rushing defense 27th 133.4 ypg Total defense 25th 353.4 ypg 3rd down conversions 13th 37.93% Red zone defense 3rd 46.67% Sacks 19th 37 Takeaways 11th 22

