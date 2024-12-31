Where the Bears rank statistically heading into Week 18
The Chicago Bears (4-12) will face the Green Bay Packers (11-5) in Week 18, where Chicago is looking to snap a 10-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off an ugly 6-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. While the defense had a respectable performance -- holding the Seahawks to six points -- the offense was atrocious. They managed just a field goal 11 first downs, seven punts and 179 total yards. While Caleb Williams continued to make incredible plays, he was sacked seven times, which now totals 67 on the season, the most ever in franchise history.
With Week 18 on deck, how do the Bears compare to the rest of the NFL this season? Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings, ESPN, The Football Database and StatMuse), here is where Chicago ranked following Week 17:
Offense
Rank
Stat
Points per game
29th
17.9 ppg
Passing offense
29th
184.1 ypg
Rushing offense
25th
103.2 ypg
Total offense
32nd
287.3 ypg
3rd down conversions
31st
31.80%
Red zone scoring
7th
61.11%
Sacks allowed
1st
67
Turnovers
6th
14
Defense
Rank
Stat
Points allowed
12th
21.8 ppg
Passing defense
18th
220.1 ypg
Rushing defense
27th
133.4 ypg
Total defense
25th
353.4 ypg
3rd down conversions
13th
37.93%
Red zone defense
3rd
46.67%
Sacks
19th
37
Takeaways
11th
22
This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Where the Bears rank statistically heading into Week 18