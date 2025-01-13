Where the Bears rank statistically after 2024 regular season
The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2024 season with a disappointing 5-12 record after a 4-2 start before the bye week.
The season was filled with plenty of heartbreaking losses, starting with a Hail Mary against the Washington Commanders and including several potential game-winning drives marred by poor coaching decisions. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams dealt with the worst offensive line in the league, two head coaches and three offensive coordinators.
With the 2024 regular season in the books, how did the Bears compare to the rest of the NFL this season? Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings, ESPN, The Football Database and StatMuse), here is where Chicago ranked:
Offense
Rank
Stat
Points per game
28th
18.2 ppg
Passing offense
31st
181.5 ypg
Rushing offense
25th
102.0 ypg
Total offense
32nd
283.5 ypg
3rd down conversions
31st
32.90%
Red zone scoring
6th
62.16%
Sacks allowed
1st
68
Turnovers
8th
16
Defense
Rank
Stat
Points allowed
14th
21.8 ppg
Passing defense
16th
217.9 ypg
Rushing defense
29th
136.3 ypg
Total defense
27th
354.2 ypg
3rd down conversions
12th
37.56%
Red zone defense
3rd
46.03%
Sacks
16th
40
Takeaways
10th
24
