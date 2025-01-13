Where the Bears rank statistically after 2024 regular season

The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2024 season with a disappointing 5-12 record after a 4-2 start before the bye week.

The season was filled with plenty of heartbreaking losses, starting with a Hail Mary against the Washington Commanders and including several potential game-winning drives marred by poor coaching decisions. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams dealt with the worst offensive line in the league, two head coaches and three offensive coordinators.

With the 2024 regular season in the books, how did the Bears compare to the rest of the NFL this season? Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings, ESPN, The Football Database and StatMuse), here is where Chicago ranked:

Offense

Rank Stat Points per game 28th 18.2 ppg Passing offense 31st 181.5 ypg Rushing offense 25th 102.0 ypg Total offense 32nd 283.5 ypg 3rd down conversions 31st 32.90% Red zone scoring 6th 62.16% Sacks allowed 1st 68 Turnovers 8th 16

Defense

Rank Stat Points allowed 14th 21.8 ppg Passing defense 16th 217.9 ypg Rushing defense 29th 136.3 ypg Total defense 27th 354.2 ypg 3rd down conversions 12th 37.56% Red zone defense 3rd 46.03% Sacks 16th 40 Takeaways 10th 24

