Where the Bears rank statistically after 2024 regular season

alyssa barbieri, bears wire
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2024 season with a disappointing 5-12 record after a 4-2 start before the bye week.

The season was filled with plenty of heartbreaking losses, starting with a Hail Mary against the Washington Commanders and including several potential game-winning drives marred by poor coaching decisions. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams dealt with the worst offensive line in the league, two head coaches and three offensive coordinators.

With the 2024 regular season in the books, how did the Bears compare to the rest of the NFL this season? Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings, ESPN, The Football Database and StatMuse), here is where Chicago ranked:

Offense

Rank

Stat

Points per game

28th

18.2 ppg

Passing offense

31st

181.5 ypg

Rushing offense

25th

102.0 ypg

Total offense

32nd

283.5 ypg

3rd down conversions

31st

32.90%

Red zone scoring

6th

62.16%

Sacks allowed

1st

68

Turnovers

8th

16

Defense

Rank

Stat

Points allowed

14th

21.8 ppg

Passing defense

16th

217.9 ypg

Rushing defense

29th

136.3 ypg

Total defense

27th

354.2 ypg

3rd down conversions

12th

37.56%

Red zone defense

3rd

46.03%

Sacks

16th

40

Takeaways

10th

24

