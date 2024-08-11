Where are the 2026 Winter Olympics held? Location, date of next Olympic Games

With the 2024 Paris Olympics nearly over, focus now shifts to when the next Olympic Games take place.

The next Olympics will be the Winter edition, taking place in 2026. Of course, the Winter Games include an entirely different set of sports and events than the Summer Games. The next Summer Olympics will next be hosted in Los Angeles in 2028.

The last Winter Olympics took place in Beijing, making it the lone city to host both the Winter and Summer Olympics (it also hosted the 2008 Summer Games).

The 2026 Olympics will be co-hosted by two cities in the same country. Here's where the 2026 Winter Olympics will be located:

2026 Winter Olympics location

Location: Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be hosted in two cities: Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

The site was selected in 2019, when the bidding results ended with the two Italian cities earning the Olympics over Stockholm and Are in Sweden. It will mark the fourth time the Olympics have been held in Italy, following the 1956 Winter Olympics (Cortina d'Ampezzo), 1960 Summer Olympics (Rome) and 2006 Winter Olympics (Turin).

Cortina d'Ampezzo was also selected to host the 1944 Winter Olympics, which were canceled due to World War II.

When are the next Winter Olympics?

Dates: Feb. 6-22, 2026

The 2026 Winter Olympics is actually only 18 months away, as the next Games will be held from Feb. 6-22 in 2026.

San Siro, home of soccer club AC Milan, will host the opening ceremony while Verona Arena, a Roman amphitheater, will hold the closing ceremony.

Olympic host sites

Below is the list of Olympic host sites through the 2034 Winter Olympics, held in Salt Lake City:

2026 Winter Olympics (Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo)

2028 Summer Olympics (Los Angeles)

2030 Winter Olympics (French Alps)

2032 Summer Olympics (Brisbane)

2034 Winter Olympics (Salt Lake City)

