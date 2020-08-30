How This Wheelchair Dancer Reconnected With Her Body After a Life-Changing Injury

Chelsie Hill, HelloGiggles

In 2009, professional dancer Chelsie Hill was paralyzed from the waist down while a passenger in a drunk driving accident. With her world turned upside down, she knew she needed a change to feel like herself again. "I felt the need for friends who understood my new life. I had lost so much and wanted to feel normal again," the now 28-year-old tells HelloGiggles. So, about a year after her injury, she reached out to some women who were also in wheelchairs to see if they wanted to dance along with her. Then in 2012, the small group became an official dance team who called themselves Rollettes—and the rest is history.

As the founder of Rollettes, Hill has been doing everything and anything to empower women with disabilities through movement and dance. "For the last few years, we have been traveling all over the US and world performing at all different events. We also have our annual event every year where hundreds of women come to L.A. for a weekend of workshops, seminars, and dance, called Rollettes Experience," she says. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Hill's business has looked a little different lately—but she says it's been even more satisfying. "We are doing more virtual dance classes, girls' nights, and hangouts than ever before," she explains. "Even though we can’t physically be together, all of the Rollettes family around the world feels more connected than ever."

At the end of the day, Hill wants the Rollettes community to continue to feel that bond, whether they're dancing remotely or in-person. After all, that was the main reason why she started the dance company in the first place: to build community and friendship. "When you have a diagnosis or injury, it can feel all-consuming sometimes, and having women around you that understand is so relieving in a way," she says. "Plus, you all have something in common so you can laugh about things and joke about things you maybe can’t with others. It’s a special bond and my goal was to try and give that to every girl out there who needs it."

For this week’s Self-Care Sunday, we spoke to Hill to learn more about her mental health and how she's been staying connected as of late. Here are her go-to self-care rituals, plus advice for people with disabilities who want to dance but may be afraid to do so.

Mental Health

HG: How has your relationship with your body over the years has affected your mental health?

CH: Understanding and accepting my new body was hard. So many changes literally happened overnight that after I recovered, everything fit differently. My favorite pair of jeans no longer fit. Things that looked fine on me while standing looked so different while sitting. It does mess with your body image. Going from having strong, dancer legs to not being able to walk was very hard.

HG: What are some practices or regimens you'd suggest others do if they feel like their mental health is being affected by how their body looks or feels?

CH: I would say three things: First, carve out time in your day to just sit with yourself and your thoughts even if they are good or bad. Just be okay with your own thoughts and allow yourself to feel what you need to. Second, if your friends are always tearing their own bodies down or projecting insecurities out, find a new group. After I was injured, Ali Stroker encouraged me and talked to me about how to dress my body. She was so encouraging and full of self-love. Surround yourself with people who speak life. Third, go shopping. Try on everything and be okay if something doesn’t work. Take notes and see how clothes make you feel now. Shopping will then get easier in the long run and finding the right things will become more fun. You can’t stay focused on how your body used to look.

