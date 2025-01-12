What's next for the Steelers after playoff loss? Free agents, draft needs, 3 moves to make

At the start of the postseason, 14 franchises earned a playoff berth and a shot to win a Lombardi Trophy.

However, every team's road to New Orleans for Super Bowl 59 isn’t clear. Some teams get closer than others, but the playoffs are filled with twists, bumps, turns, and plenty of emotions as squads battle for a Super Bowl championship. The offseason is the next destination when a team's postseason journey is over.

The offseason brings new possibilities and optimism. That time has arrived for the Pittsburgh Steelers following their 28-14 loss to the Ravens in the wild-card round. What’s next for the Steelers as they prepare for the 2025 season? USA TODAY Sports explores.

Steelers key 2025 free agents

Both Steelers quarterbacks are scheduled to become free agents. Fields started the first six games and Wilson started the final 11. Neither quarterback elicited great confidence for next season.

Fields averaged a minuscule 110 passing yards per game. Wilson produced 225 passing yards per game. Fields made strides as a passer, but Mike Tomlin was still comfortable replacing him with Wilson. Wilson struggled to complete intermediate throws throughout the season. Nevertheless, the Steelers don’t have adequate QB options behind them.

Jackson had a career-best five interceptions and allowed a 59% completion rate when targeted in 15 starts. He proved to be a nice complement to Joey Porter Jr. on the opposite side.

Harris is the third player in the last 20 seasons to have 1,000-plus rush yards in each of his first four seasons, per NFL Research. His career 3.9 yards per carry isn’t anything to write home about, but are the Steelers genuinely ready to begin a new era at running back? He’ll be 27 years old at the start of next season.

Steelers three moves to make

Quarterback

The Steelers are in the same division as perennial MVP candidates Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. Therefore, it’s paramount for Pittsburgh to make a move at quarterback, whether it’s by re-signing Wilson or Fields or finding another answer under center.

The Steelers ranked 23rd in total offense, the lowest-ranked offense to qualify for the postseason. If Fields can live up to his potential as a passer, his ceiling will be higher than Wilson's.

Offensive line

Four offensive linemen ended the season on injured reserve for Pittsburgh, including rookie first-round pick tackle Troy Fautanu. Zach Frazier was a plus at center. However, the Steelers need continuity along the O-line.

Wide receiver

The Steelers don’t have a reliable wide receiver outside of George Pickens. Pickens was the only wideout with over 36 receptions. The team was over-reliant on Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Steelers draft needs

Wide receiver, offensive line, and defensive line.

The Steelers currently have eight picks in the 2025 draft. Compensatory picks won't be announced until the offseason.

The Steelers have picks in the following rounds:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4 (Conditional to CHI)

Round 5 (from LAR)

Round 6 (from HOU)

Round 7 (from ATL, DEN, NO, or PHI)

