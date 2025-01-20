What's next for the Ravens? Previewing the offseason for Baltimore

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens ended the season short of a Super Bowl 59 appearance.

The Ravens were defeated 27-25 by the Buffalo Bills Sunday in the divisional round. Baltimore outgained the Bills 416 yards to 273, but the difference in the game was the Ravens’ three turnovers. Baltimore’s three giveaways led to 10 Buffalo points.

“Turnovers play a factor. Penalties play a factor. (Sunday) the turnovers, can’t have that (expletive),” Jackson said postgame. “And that’s why we lost the game.”

Jackson is the favorite to win league MVP after becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 900 yards. However, the Ravens ended the year in disappointment.

The AFC North champions will head into the offseason with questions on both sides of the football. What’s next for the Ravens as they prepare for the 2025 season? USA TODAY Sports explores.

Ravens key free agents

Stanley is a standout left tackle when healthy. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only two sacks in 1,089 snaps. Stanley played in all 17 regular-season games this year, but his durability has been a concern.

The versatile offensive lineman can play multiple positions across the O-line. He only allowed one sack this year at guard. He’s set to become one of the top free-agent guards.

Ricard is an integral part of Baltimore’s physical identity. The fullback has been instrumental in the Ravens’ potent rushing attack.

Ravens free agency preview: 3 moves to make

Upgrade pass rush

The Ravens ranked 29th in pass rush win rate, per ESPN. Kyle Van Noy (12.5 sacks) and Odafe Oweh (10) each had at least 10 sacks. Yet, the Ravens' front seven struggled to create pressure consistently. Baltimore’s inability to get after the quarterback is a primary reason the team had the NFL’s second-worst pass defense.

Edge rushers Khalil Mack, Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat are free agents. The Ravens have had success signing veteran pass rushers. Van Noy is an example. Could they shop for one in free agency?

Address offensive line

The Ravens have two key free agents along their offensive line: Stanley and Mekari. A departure from either of the two linemen would create a void. Stanley’s play warrants an extension. He’s one of the best tackles in the NFL when healthy.

Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson and Steelers guard Nate Herbig are pending free agents. Both guards are under 27 years old and can be plugged into Baltimore’s O-line.

Cornerback

Ravens CB Brandon Stephens allowed 906 receiving yards, four touchdowns and a 106.1 passer rating. He was the worst among fellow starters CB Nate Wiggins and nickel corner Marlon Humphrey. Another starting-caliber outside cornerback is needed in Baltimore.

The Ravens used a 2024 first-round pick on Wiggins. Perhaps they address the position in free agency and the draft this offseason. D.J. Reed, Carlton Davis and Charvarius Ward are three top corners set to be available on the open market.

Ravens NFL draft needs

Depending on what they do in free agency, the Ravens may have some key draft needs. Here's what they are:

Edge

Offensive line

Cornerback

The Ravens have six picks in the 2025 NFL draft:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 6

Round 6

Round 7

