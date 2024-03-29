What's next for NC State big man DJ Burns? Coach sees him as contestant on 'Dancing with the Stars'

There is no question that DJ Burns Jr. has become a national star during March Madness.

The Wolfpack's 6-foot-9 forward has become the go-to player interview on TV for North Carolina State and one of the nation's favorite players in this year's NCAA Tournament.

So what could be next for the Wolfpack big man? A shot at winning a Mirrorball Trophy?

NC State coach Kevin Keatts told Jay Wright, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, Candace Packer and Seth Davis during an appearance on the TNT pregame show Thursday that he thinks his star forward would make a good contestant on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

"He's grown so much. He's grown as a person and as a leader. Last year he could score the basketball but he wasn't very efficient in assist-to-turnover ratio," Keatts said. "When you look at his stats now, he's really hard to guard. Number one, there are very few guys who can play with their back to the basket. Let alone, he is a lefty.

"....He's really matured and it's really helped our team. I don't know where we would be without DJ Burns. I want him to keep playing, I want us to win it all because I know he is going to get a call from 'Dancing with the Stars' as soon as this is over."

The Wolfpack will take on No. 2 seed Marquette (27-9 overall, 14-6 in Big East play) in the Sweet 16 Friday.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: DJ Burns could be on 'Dancing with the Stars,' NC State coach says