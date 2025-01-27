What's next for the Commanders? What Washington needs to address this offseason

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders’ improbable season ended in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Commanders lost to the Eagles 55-23 in the NFC championship game. The disappointment on Washington’s sideline was evident, but the Commanders should feel optimistic about the future of the franchise.

Daniels is the clear-cut favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Dan Quinn is a Coach of the Year candidate.

The Commanders finished the regular season 12-5, an eight-win improvement from a 4-13 year in 2023. The future is bright in Washington.

What’s next for the Commanders as they prepare for the 2025 season? USA TODAY Sports explores.

Commanders key 2025 free agents

Bobby Wagner, LB

Wagner achieved his 13th straight season with over 100-plus tackles, he only trials former Washington standout linebacker London Fletcher, who had 100-plus tackles in 14 seasons, in that department. It would be poetic if Wagner tied Fletcher as a member of the Commanders. The 34-year-old linebacker is still a tackling machine.

Dante Fowler Jr., LB

Fowler logged a team-high 10.5 sacks, the second time in his career he produced double-digit sacks in a season. The former No. 3 overall pick might’ve earned another contract in the nation’s capital. He was Washington’s most consistent pass rusher.

Zach Ertz, TE

The veteran tight end turned into Daniels’ security blanket. Ertz found the fountain of youth as he had his best year since the 2021 season. He’ll turn 35 years old during the 2025 season, but proved he still has juice left in the tank.

Commanders offseason preview: Three moves to make

Edge rusher

Fowler (10) and Frankie Luvu (8) led the Commanders in sacks. Fowler is entering free agency. The franchise still hasn’t replaced departed edge rushers Montez Sweat or Chase Young. Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is a pending free agent. Commanders coach Dan Quinn has familiarity with Lawrence during his days as the Cowboys defensive coordinator, but it would be good for the Commanders to address the position in the upcoming draft as well.

Offensive line

Daniels was sacked 47 times. Some of his sacks were the result of rookie growing pains and other sacks were on the O-line. A stout offensive line will only benefit the presumptive NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons and West Virginia tackle Wyatt Milum are projected to be available in the first two rounds.

Wide receiver

Terry McLaurin is the Commanders’ excellent No. 1 wide receiver. Olamide Zaccheaus and Noah Brown were Washington’s next two leading receivers and they are both scheduled to be free agents. McLaurin and Ertz accounted for 20 of Daniels’ passing touchdowns. The Commanders need other playmakers out wide. Free-agent wide receivers Keenan Allen or Chris Godwin would be good fits in D.C.

Commanders draft needs

Edge rusher

Wide receiver

Offensive line

The Commanders have seven draft picks in the 2025 NFL draft:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3 (from PHI)

Round 5 (from NOLA)

Round 7

Round 7 (from PHI)

Round 7 (from PHI)

