What's next for Buccaneers? Key free agents, draft needs, moves to make after playoff loss

Mike Evans capped off his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season and Baker Mayfield enjoyed career-highs in passing yards and touchdowns. However, their superb seasons ended at home at the hands of the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 at home in the NFC wild-card round. The loss officially sends Tampa Bay on vacation.

What’s next for the Evans, Mayfield and the Buccaneers as they prepare for the 2025 season? USA TODAY Sports explores.

Buccaneers key free agents 2025

Chris Godwin

Godwin’s season was cut short after a season-ending ankle injury. Rookie Jalen McMillan’s emergence could make Godwin expendable. Godwin had three straight 1,000-yard seasons before his season-ending injury in 2024. He registered 50 catches and five touchdowns in seven games before he went down.

Lavonte David

The Bucs signed David to a one-year deal in March of 2024. David capped off his third-straight season of over 120 tackles. The Bucs might want to sign the veteran linebacker to another short-term deal again this offseason. David had 40 more tackles than Tampa Bay’s second-leading tackler.

Ben Bredeson

Tampa Bay had one of the best offensive lines in the league. Bredeson played 1,126 snaps at guard and allowed just two sacks, per Pro Football Focus. The Bucs ranked in the top six in both pass and run block win rates, per ESPN.

Buccaneers offseason preview: 3 moves to make

Edge rushers

The Bucs re-signed Shaq Barrett in December after Miami released him. The move was a sign that Tampa Bay knows they need enhancements at edge rusher. Defensive tackles Calijah Kancey (7.5) and Vita Vea (7) led the team in sacks.

Bolster secondary

The Bucs' pass defense ranked 29th in the NFL, and their turnover differential was negative five. The team’s seven interceptions ranked near the bottom of the league.

Linebacker

If the Bucs choose to re-sign David, he will be 35 years old at the start of next season. Tampa Bay must start grooming a linebacker who can take over in the middle.

Buccaneers draft needs

Edge Rusher

Linebacker

Offensive line

The Buccaneers currently have six picks in the 2025 NFL draft:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 7

