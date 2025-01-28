What's next for the Bills? What Buffalo needs to address in the 2025 offseason

For the second straight season, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs bounced the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs. Josh Allen and the Bills are now 0-4 against Mahomes in the postseason.

Despite the loss in the AFC championship game, the Bills enjoyed a lot of success this year. Buffalo won the AFC East for the fifth season in a row. Allen is an MVP candidate. James Cook rushed for over 1,000 yards for the second straight year and the team had the best turnover differential in the NFL.

What can the Bills do to get over the hump next year. The franchise has never won a Super Bowl. USA TODAY Sports explores what’s next for the Bills as they prepare for the 2025 season.

Bills key 2025 free agents

Amari Cooper, WR

The Bills acquired Cooper in October to be their new No. 1 wide receiver. Cooper didn’t establish himself as Buffalo’s true No. 1, but he’s still a valuable pass catcher and standout route runner. Thirteen of his 20 receptions in Buffalo resulted in first downs.

Rasul Douglas, CB

Douglas produced a team-high four interceptions last season. He had five passes defensed this year in 15 starts. The Bills revamped their secondary this year. Maybe they aim for continuity this offseason. Douglas is proven to be trustworthy at the outside corner.

Damar Hamlin, S

There might not be a better comeback story in the NFL than Hamlin’s. Hamlin registered his first start just 20 months after cardiac arrest. He’s elevated himself into Buffalo’s primary starter at safety. His 89 tackles rank third on the team and first among all Buffalo defensive backs. He also had a career-high two interceptions and five pass deflections this year.

Bills offseason preview: Three moves to make

Wide receiver

Cooper is on an expiring deal. He’s a possession receiver who still excels as a route runner. The Bills were in need of a wide receiver with his skillset after trading away Stefon Diggs. They’ll be in the same boat if they let Cooper walk. If the Bills want to remain a Super Bowl contender, they’ll need more than Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. Retaining Cooper might be a wise move.

Secondary

The Bills remodeled their secondary this season, which resulted in mixed reviews. They had the 24th-ranked pass defense in the NFL. Nickle corner Taron Johnson is Buffalo’s best cornerback. They are void of a standout outside corner and lack depth in the secondary. The Bills could draft a couple of cornerbacks in the upcoming draft. East Carolina’s Shavon Revel is a corner with good length that would fit in Buffalo.

Pass rusher

Von Miller hasn’t lived up to expectations since joining the Bills. However, he does have six sacks this year. Greg Rousseau had a team-best eight sacks this year. The Bills need depth around him. Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer or Georgia’s Mykel Williams could be available in the top two rounds.

Bills NFL draft needs

The Bills have some key draft needs. Here's what they are:

Defensive back

Wide receiver

Edge rusher

The Bills have eight picks in the 2025 NFL draft:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 2: from Houston

Round 4

Round 4: from Chicago

Round 6

Round 6: from Cleveland

Round 6: from New York Giants

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on X @TheTylerDragon

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills offseason preview: Free agents, draft needs, moves to make