What's The Best Method For Heating Canned Sauerkraut?

Made with fermented cabbage, sauerkraut is a flavorful and versatile dish that can be enjoyed on its own, served on the side, or used to top sandwiches and other foods. Preparing homemade sauerkraut is a bit labor-intensive, but canned varieties are easy to find at most grocery stores. To ensure canned sauerkraut is as moist and flavorful as possible, try heating it on the stovetop. This method usually takes about 30 minutes and affords a delicious end result with minimal hassle.

Stovetop heating also provides the perfect opportunity to add flavor enhancers to the sauerkraut should you desire. For instance, a splash of white wine boosts the brightness of the dish, while incorporating bits of bacon creates a rich, meaty flavor. If you're seeking just a minor adjustment to allow the flavor of the sauerkraut to shine through, consider adding spices like ginger, dill, or fennel instead. And if time is of the essence, there are even quicker heating methods to consider.

Let Your Oven Do The Work For You

woman taking a dish out of the oven - Fg Trade Latin/Getty Images

Using the oven to heat up canned sauerkraut takes little time and effort, but this method also yields a quality finished dish. All you really need is a microwave-safe casserole dish large enough to accommodate your desired serving of sauerkraut. As for the temperature, your pre-heated oven should reach 350 degrees Fahrenheit before you place the casserole dish inside and allow it to heat for approximately 15 minutes or so.

It's also a good idea to pour water into the bottom of the casserole dish, as it will infuse the sauerkraut with extra moisture as it heats up in the oven. In the same respect, be sure to cover the dish with a lid or sheet of aluminum foil to prevent moisture from evaporating too quickly. Continue cooking for five-minute intervals if you find that the dish isn't evenly heated throughout, making sure to stir the sauerkraut as it heats up.

You Can Also Heat Sauerkraut In The Microwave

hot dogs with sauerkraut on cutting board - Bhofack2/Getty Images

Some nights you want to skip the prep and cooking and get right to dinner, which is why the microwave is such an essential kitchen tool. You can even use it to heat up your sauerkraut, which typically takes only about five minutes or so to reach the ideal temperature. This is the perfect method when you're whipping up a quick dinnertime option, such as a sandwich or hot dog.

Just transfer sauerkraut from the can to a bowl that's safe for use in the microwave. Feel free to add other ingredients as you wish, like seasonings or onions. Incorporating water is also a smart idea to retain moisture, but adding beer is another option to consider. Lots of sauerkraut recipes call for beer, which enriches the flavor profile of the dish. When adding beer, something light with a subtler flavor is best, as overpowering brews are likely to conceal the inherent flavors of the sauerkraut. With three heating methods in your cooking arsenal, you can enjoy sauerkraut whenever the mood strikes, no matter how little time you have.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.