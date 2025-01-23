Western Kentucky visits Batcho and Louisiana Tech

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-7, 2-3 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-6, 2-4 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on Western Kentucky after Daniel Batcho scored 23 points in Louisiana Tech's 78-76 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 on their home court. Louisiana Tech averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Hilltoppers have gone 2-3 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisiana Tech makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Western Kentucky has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Newman Jr. is averaging 9.9 points and 9.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Batcho is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Jackson is averaging 2.8 points for the Hilltoppers. Don McHenry is averaging 18.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press