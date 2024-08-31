Western Kentucky QB TJ Finley will face Alabama for the fourth time with his third different school

DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Quarterback TJ FInley #7 of the Texas State Bobcats warms up before the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against the Rice Owls at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on December 26, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

TJ Finley has turned into one of college football’s wanderers, traveling from program to program over the past five seasons since he first suited up for LSU in 2020. Since leaving the Tigers, he’s played for Auburn and Texas State, and he's now at Western Kentucky.

And just about everywhere he’s been, he can’t seem to escape Alabama.

This weekend, for the fourth time in his college football career and in his third different jersey, Finley will look across the field to the opposite sideline and see the Crimson Tide. He’s been named the starting quarterback for Western Kentucky ahead of its season opener in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in what will also be the first game for Kalen DeBoer as the Tide’s head coach.

While DeBoer hasn’t faced Finley before, some of his players and assistant coaches have, he told the Tuscaloosa News this week:

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Western Kentucky QB TJ Finley will face Alabama for the fourth time with his third different school