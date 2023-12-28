West Virginia's Neal Brown gets traditional mayonnaise shower after Mayo Bowl win
One of college football's wackiest traditions capped off West Virginia's 30-10 win over North Carolina at the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.
Instead of getting a Gatorade bath to celebrate his team's victory, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown was showered with … mayonnaise.
It's become a postgame staple ever since Duke's took over sponsorship of the game – formerly known as the Continental Tire Bowl, Meineke Car Care Bowl and Belk Bowl – three years ago.
Traylon Ray scored on a 75-yard pass play from quarterback Garrett Greene and Beanie Bishop returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown as West Virginia surged past North Carolina for the Mayo Bowl victory.
And Brown was happy to accept his fate after his team improved to 9-4 on the season.
MAYO DUMP. pic.twitter.com/pEqLT19Zc5
— Duke's Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 28, 2023
Last year, Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Octavian Smith, Chad Ryland kicked three field goals as Maryland outlasted North Carolina State, 16-12, to earn Terps head coach Mike Locksley the mayonnaise shower.
