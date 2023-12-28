West Virginia's Neal Brown gets traditional mayonnaise shower after Mayo Bowl win

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gets covered in mayonnaise after winning the Mayo Bowl over North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

One of college football's wackiest traditions capped off West Virginia's 30-10 win over North Carolina at the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

Instead of getting a Gatorade bath to celebrate his team's victory, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown was showered with … mayonnaise.

It's become a postgame staple ever since Duke's took over sponsorship of the game – formerly known as the Continental Tire Bowl, Meineke Car Care Bowl and Belk Bowl – three years ago.

Traylon Ray scored on a 75-yard pass play from quarterback Garrett Greene and Beanie Bishop returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown as West Virginia surged past North Carolina for the Mayo Bowl victory.

And Brown was happy to accept his fate after his team improved to 9-4 on the season.

Last year, Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Octavian Smith, Chad Ryland kicked three field goals as Maryland outlasted North Carolina State, 16-12, to earn Terps head coach Mike Locksley the mayonnaise shower.

