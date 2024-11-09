West Virginia forces three key turnovers in 31-24 road win at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nicco Marchiol threw for one touchdown and ran for another and West Virginia’s defense forced Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby into three turnovers Saturday afternoon, which led to 17 points in the Mountaineers 31-24 win over the Bearcats.

It’s the fourth-straight win for the Mountaineers (5-4, 4-2 Big 12 Conference) over the Bearcats (5-4, 3-3), and they denied the Bearcats the opportunity to clinch bowl eligibility.

Two of the Mountaineers takeaways were scoring plays. Early in the second quarter, West Virginia free safety Anthony Wilson Jr. intercepted Sorsby and returned the ball 79 yards to get the Mountaineers on the scoreboard. The pick-six began a run of 24 unanswered points by the Mountaineers, giving them a 24-7 lead late in the third quarter.

Cincinnati answered with two quick scores to pull within 24-21.

The Bearcats got the ball back with 7:16 to play in the fourth quarter, with a chance to go down the field to tie the game or take the lead.

That’s where, though, West Virginia sealed the win with another defensive score. Tyrin Bradley Jr. scooped up a backwards pass from Sorsby and raced 14 yards for the touchdown. The play was reviewed and confirmed, giving the Mountaineers a 10-point lead with 3:30 left to play.

The Bearcats would kick a 29-yard field goal with 40 seconds left to make it a one-score game, 31-24. But the Mountaineers recovered the ensuing onside kick.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: home vs. Baylor on Saturday.

Cincinnati: at Iowa State on Saturday.

Alex Frank, The Associated Press