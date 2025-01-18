West Indies spinners dismiss Pakistan for 230 on a turning wicket in 1st test

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — West Indies spinners profited from favorable conditions to bowl out Pakistan for 230 at stroke of lunch on Day 2 of the first cricket test Saturday.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican picked up 3-69 and Kevin Sinclair (2-61) accounted for the vital wickets of Saud Shakeel (84) and Mohammad Rizwan (71) as Pakistan lost last six wickets for 43 runs on a turning wicket.

Shakeel and Rizwan had extended their fifth-wicket stand to 141 after Pakistan resumed on 143-4 before Pakistan lost wickets in cluster in the latter half of first session.

On a wicket tailor-made for spinners, Shakeel and Rizwan had dominated the three West Indian spinners before Sinclair broke the threatening stand soon after the drinks break when he found the outside edge of left-handed Shakeel’s bat.

Shakeel hit six boundaries in his 157-ball knock and had revived Pakistan innings with Rizwan after the home team had slipped to 46-4 against fast bowler Jayden Seales’ (3-27) triple strike on Day 1.

Pakistan then lost three more wickets in space of 10 deliveries and slipped to 200-8 as the spinners extracted sharp turn with the odd ball getting low.

Salman Ali Agha (2) tried to work Warrican on the on-side off the backfoot but dragged the ball back onto his stumps and one ball later Noman Ali was run out without scoring in a mix-up with Rizwan.

Rizwan, who hit nine fours in just over three hours stay at the wicket, then missed the line of Sinclair’s full pitched delivery while going for an extravagant reverse sweep and was out leg before wicket.

Sajid Khan (18) and Khurram Shahzad (7) shared second best partnership of the innings when they contributed 25 runs for the ninth-wicket stand before Warrican wrapped up the innings just before lunch by removing both batters in his successive overs.

Pakistan is at No. 8 and West Indies is at No. 9 on the WTC points table after performing under-par over the last one year in tests. Australia and South Africa have already qualified for June 11-15 WTC final at Lord’s.

