West Indies six-hitting blitz knocks tiles off pub roof forcing fans to duck for cover

Last man Shamar Joseph’s six-hitting blitz blasted West Indies into the lead at Trent Bridge – but also forced fans to duck for cover as tiles fell from the roof of a neighbouring pub.

Joseph, batting a place down at No 11 because of an injury he suffered on the first day, joined Joshua da Silva with Chris Woakes on a hat-trick and West Indies still 30 runs behind. They played themselves in as England posted defensive fields in an attempt to get Da Silva off strike. But eventually he picked off boundaries, and Joseph decided to join the party.

With Gus Atkinson tasked with bowling short, Joseph split a leg-theory field perfectly with a beautiful pull for four. In Atkinson’s next over, Joseph heaved a magnificent six into the Fox Road Stand to bring the scores level, before launching another six behind square to take West Indies into the lead.

This one crashed into the roof of the Larwood and Voce pub, knocking tiles out of place and forcing punters to take evasive action.

Shamar Joseph smashed tiles on the pubs roof at Trent Bridge 😱#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/OkS8zLt6TQ — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 20, 2024

Quite what Harold Larwood and Bill Voce, England’s two key weapons on the Bodyline Tour of Australia in 1932/33, would have made of their modern counterparts’ pale imitation of the tactic, who knows.

Until Joseph joined Da Silva, England had enjoyed an excellent morning, picking up four quick wickets. But Joseph’s assault, then some tame spin-bowling from Joe Root that Da Silva tucked into, put West Indies right in charge of the match. That took West Indies to their highest score in England since 1995, when Brian Lara and Carl Hooper made centuries at the Oval.

Ben Stokes was forced to turn back to Mark Wood, who Joseph inside-edged for four before chipping to mid-on. With a first-innings lead of 41, West Indies began to sniff a victory to match their famous, Joseph-inspired win at the Gabba in January.