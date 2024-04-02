West Ham XI vs Tottenham: Alphonse Areola injury latest, confirmed team news, predicted lineup today

(ES Composite)

West Ham will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for tonight’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham.

The Frenchman picked up a groin problem during the first half of Saturday’s dramatic 4-3 defeat at Newcastle and, despite initially being able to carry on, was forced off at the break.

“He’s hurt his groin and at the moment it looks like he’s unlikely to start,” Moyes said in his pre-match press conference. “We hope it’s not too serious, but he’s not going to be available tomorrow.

“We don’t see it as being something too serious, so hopefully he might be back quite quickly.”

Areola’s absence means Lukasz Fabianski is set to deputise in goal but Moyes has no other fresh injury concerns ahead of the London derby.

Centre-back Nayef Aguerd is also back in training after missing the trip to St. James’s Park but it remains to be seen whether Moyes chooses to send the Moroccan back into action, having recently preferred Konstantinos Mavropanos and Kurt Zouma as his first-choice pairing at the heart of defence.

Edson Alvarez remains out as he serves the second match of his two-game suspension.

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Injuries: Areola

Doubts: Aguerd

Suspensions: Alvarez

Time and date: 8.15pm GMT, Tuesday April 2, 2024

Venue: London Stadium

TV channel: TNT Sports